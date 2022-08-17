This Thursday, August 18, the Cinema Club of the University of Los Lagos resumes its programming with “El hombre del norte”.





The second semester program will start This Thursday, August 18, at 6:30 p.m.in the Aula Magna of the Osorno Campus, with the American-British production “The Northman” from the director Robert Eggersreleased worldwide in March 2022 and which received favorable reviews from critics and audiences, consecrating Eggers as one of today’s leading directors.

The film starring the Swedish Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and Willem Defoeis part of the selection cycle offered by the University Film Club once a month, to which are added titles such as “Benedetta”, “Everything everywhere at the same time” Y “Lamb”all released in theaters this 2022.

While next week will give way to a tour of outstanding works of the Science Fiction genre, starting with “Alien: The Eighth Passenger” (Ridley Scott, 1979) on Thursday, August 25, and which will continue with “Sector 9”, “12 monkeys”Y “Matrix Resurrections”, in the following months.

The programming for the rest of the semester includes two more cycles, the first one will offer us the female gaze in the cinema with a selection of works directed by women, starting on September 1st with “The Virgin Suicides” by Soffia Coppola and where they also include “Titan”, “Too late to die young” Y “The Power of the Dog”.

The last cycle will be dedicated to youth rebellion through different periods, beginning with “The Haine” (France, 1995), followed by “Made in Britain”, “Assassin Nation”to end with “pusher” in the middle of December.

All exhibitions will be preceded of a sample of short films made by ULagos students who took the subject Cinema and History, with the Professor Hernan Delgado. As always the admission to the ULagos Cinema Club is free and is part of the cultural billboard of the University of Los Lagos to the community of Osorno, in the search to contribute to the sociocultural development of the Los Lagos Region.



Source: Diego Gerter Rojas – diego.gerter@ulagos.cl



