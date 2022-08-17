Captain America explains the true meaning of The Avengers

Captain America explains the true meaning of the name “The Avengers”.

Since the Avengers initiative was introduced in the MCU, by the hand of Nick Fury in that legendary post-credits scene of the film starring Robert Downey Jr.like Iron Man, this has become a kind of symbol or guarantee that the planet and even the universe is safe from any danger, since the most powerful heroes on the planet are here to protect Earth.

However, with the passing of new movies, all viewers have come to know this term and have taken it for granted that corresponds to the team made up of Captain America and company, but the essence remains due to what they represent. This is due to the meaning of this concept or initiative. Fortunately, Steve Rogers himself is the one who explains the true meaning of this group. Next, we will tell you all the details.

What is the meaning of The Avengers? Captain America explains

The title of this team of heroes, The Avengers, has often been the subject of ridicule, as many fans believe that this is a title meant to be epic or sound good, but that doesn’t make much sense. And this had been for a long time, until Captain America, in the Avengers comic #82took the time to spell out its meaning and show that it wasn’t exaggerated.

It is important to note that, in the MCU, Nick Fury anticipated that the name of the Avengers initiative he chose it as a kind of tribute to Captain Marvel. However, the comics also tried to tell the origin of this title, but in a confusing way.

During the events of Avengers comic #1created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirbysome of the mightiest heroes come together, as Thor, Hulk, Wasp and Ant-Man, this with the intention of capturing and defeating Loki. It is here that Hank Pym suggests that they think and act as a team, while Janet van Dyne He baptizes them as “The Avengers”. Since then, the name has stuck, but why he came up with this one has not been explained.

It would not be until 1998, with the publication of the Avengers comic #82when Captain America, as leader, decides to explain why the name of the team. This occurred during the funeral of Jack of Hearts. At that moment, Rogers comments that the group of united heroes is not called Protectors, much less Defenders. They have chosen it to be Avengerssimply because they do not act before the accidents occur, but rather in response to them.

Steve Rogers goes on to comment that they don’t want innocents to suffer, but heroes don’t attack first, they attack later. Thus, use their powers to avenge all those who have been hurt by the villains. In other words, The Avengers have that name because they avenge the innocent.

The meaning of The Avengers can be controversial

Captain America has definitely explained why they are called The Avengers and this could be quite controversial as not everyone agrees with the idea.

These words from Steve Rogers can give the impression that The Avengers are that team that appears after disasters have occurred; in other words, they do not prevent civilians from suffering. All of this has generated much debate over time and even served as a trigger for the events of Civil War.

However, as controversial as this idea is, It serves to explain very well the origin of this epic name, which leaves no one indifferent.