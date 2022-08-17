Buick Launches New ‘Dream with Us’ Campaign Featuring Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine

Buick today announced an expanded collaboration with Hello Sunshine, the media company that Oscar-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon founded with a mission to put women at the center of every story she creates, celebrates and discovers.

To kick off the collaboration, Buick unveiled its new “Dream with Us” brand campaign, which envisions what life could be like for future vehicle owners. Voiced by Witherspoon, the campaign features the Buick Wildcat EV concept to illustrate the potential vehicle experience of tomorrow.

As Witherspoon narrates the day of a future Buick driver, the driver of a concept Wildcat EV 1 experiences her vehicle autonomously picking her up and changing its exterior color based on her attire. Once inside, the vehicle uses augmented reality to project a peaceful, wooded environment on the windshield as the vehicle drives itself. The Wildcat EV even automatically rolls up the windows when the parked vehicle detects inclement weather.

“We are very excited to continue our work with Hello Sunshine, a company that shares our vision of empowering and celebrating women.” said Molly Peck, vice president of Marketing for Buick and GMC. “With the highest percentage of female buyers in the automotive industry, we know that more and more women are making vehicle buying decisions and we are thinking creatively about how to offer experiences tailored to them.” “’Dream with Us’ showcases a number of concept features and technologies that we haven’t committed to production, but that help convey our vision for the future of Buick ownership,” said Peck. “This campaign signals the transformation of the Buick brand, incorporating our new logo, new music and a new brand voice. All of this points to Buick’s commitment to an all-electric future, using intuitive technologies to create a greater sense of well-being.” Buick’s expanded collaboration with Hello Sunshine will also include creative work with Witherspoon, brand collaboration opportunities and the continuation of the Reese’s Book Club 2 in-vehicle app on eligible Buick vehicles. The audio-based app gives Buick drivers access to a selection of audiobooks and podcasts chosen for Reese’s Book Club. “We are very excited to continue our relationship with Buick in this next iteration of our partnership,” said Zoe Fairbourn, director of brand partnerships, Hello Sunshine. “We have worked closely over the past year on exciting new collaborations, including the launch of the RBC app on Buick vehicles, which was a huge success. We can’t wait to create more moments that empower and celebrate women together through our work.” The campaign debuts on television and online on August 17 By sharing this article you can help spread value to others who are looking for this type of information. If you value the work we do at Valenciacars for you and find it useful, we want to ask you a big favor: please share the article on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and your other networks.

So Buick launches the new ‘Dream with Us’ campaign with Hello Sunshine, the media company that Oscar-winning actress and producer Reese Witherspoon

