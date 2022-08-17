Best Roblox Games To Play In 2022: Anime, Roleplay, FPS

With hundreds of great Roblox games on the market every day, finding the best one can be a real challenge. These are some of the best that you just have to try.

One of the best things about Roblox is the unique titles dotted around the market. No matter what style of game you want to play, chances are it was created and there is a community of gamers behind it. All of this means you’ll never run out of games to play, but there are some downsides to having so many experiences available within the popular game.

One of the main drawbacks is finding one that you end up enjoying. Reviewing thousands of great games on Roblox can be a bit overwhelming and long-winded. That’s why we’ve compiled some of the best Roblox games available to narrow down that search. They are all placed in categories, but the best horror games on Roblox have been placed separately due to there being too many fantastic titles.

The best anime games on Roblox

Anime Roblox games are one of the most popular categories. Here are the best games.

Anime games are among the most popular Roblox titles. However, a few stand out from the rest and are worth checking out.

Project Slayers

Project Slayers is an anime-style experience set in the beloved Demon Slayers universe or Kimetsu no Yaiba (Night Watch in Spanish, but few people use that title). It is difficult, exciting and a Roblox game that you should not miss.

Essentially, it’s an open world Roblox RPG where you can help humanity or betray it through a series of challenging quests and plenty of combat. There are also several useful Project Slayers codes to help you along the way, especially as a beginner.

Shindo Life

Inspired by the legendary Naruto, this is a fantastic game for anime lovers to enjoy, but it is also a game that anyone can understand, regardless of their knowledge of Naruto.

Shindo Life is a great fighting game that will make you feel like you stepped out of an anime but with much more control. You can level up with the help of some Shindo Life codes, improve your skills and be the badass fighter you dream of.

Anime Mania

If you are looking for a great Roblox anime game, then the clue is in the name of this one. It draws inspiration from a multitude of different anime, so any fan of the genre will constantly spot the references to be found about the game itself.

In fact, in addition to detecting the references, you will be able to play with them. There are many cute anime characters for you to play as long as you search for the gems to buy them or find some useful Anime Mania codes. This is a Roblox anime game worth checking out.

Blox Fruits

The name itself doesn’t give away too much, keeping the anime references relatively secret until you load up the game and realize that it’s undoubtedly based on a lot of anime.

It is a fast paced, intense fighting game and one of the most popular Roblox anime games out there with over seven billion views. Essentially, you can train to be a master swordsman and fight to be the strongest player in the game. You can do this however you want, through some helpful Blox Fruits codes, hard training, or the help of some Blox Fruits.

The best role-playing games on Roblox

Play as someone else in these great games.

One of the best things about video games, in general, is the ability to transform yourself into someone else in a whole new world. These are some of the best RPGs on Roblox.

Pet Simulator X

Sometimes playing exciting games on Roblox isn’t just about fast-paced anime experiences. Sometimes all you want to do is collect items and walk around brightly colored environments with no worries or worries.

This is exactly what Pet Simulator X is all about. It’s the dream Roblox game for collectors and pet lovers alike and it’s full of joy, adorable animals and some handy Pet Simulator X codes to help you get as many eggs and pets as you can. may be possible.

Adopt Me!

Complete with active Adopt Me codes and adorable pets, this is one of the best Roblox games you can play if you are looking for the best RPGs on Roblox.

Essentially, you enter a brightly colored, lovable world where your only job is to nurture and interact with unique people. This is done by buying eggs or completing tasks so you know you’ll never run out of things to do. It’s great for a nice relaxing experience with little worry about fighting or failing.

Murder Mystery 2

Taking heavy inspiration from popular games like Among Us and Town of Salem, Murder Mystery 2 is an RPG that uses wits, deception, and communication when played with friends.

Although the focus is on avoiding the killer and trying to figure out who they might be, there are multiple customizations that set this game above the rest. You can buy pets, weapons, and other customizable items. This can be done by saving gold or using Murder Mystery 2 codes.

jailbreak

Usually, when players want to experience an RPG, they want to throw themselves into a dark environment or experience a situation they don’t want to be a part of in real life. Jailbreak is the latest and is an extremely entertaining experience for everyone involved.

You can play as a cop or a prisoner and you can do so many unique jobs that many other Roblox games ignore. You can bribe officers, drive, buy weapons, and pretty much do whatever you want. The game is made much easier and more fun thanks to the jailbreak codes that are constantly updated.

The best FPS games on Roblox

Bring a little more action to your Roblox experience with these shooting games.

Sometimes you don’t want to load up a slow-paced game full of collecting pets or playing as an anime character. Sometimes all you want to do is fight, which is where these fantastic first person shooters come in.

Arsenal

Taking the classic FPS style of beloved games like Call of Duty, Arsenal is the kind of experience for those who want to battle other players in a fast-paced and unforgiving environment.

It’s packed with emotes, skins, and a multitude of weapons to suit any player. All of this is combined into an exciting shooter game with lots of customizable elements and enough Arsenal codes to make you feel powerful.

Counter Blox: Roblox Offensive

As seen from the name of this game, Counter Blox: Roblox Offensive is an experience inspired by the popular shooter game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

It’s a great way to experience the beloved game for free, and it’s hands down one of the most fun FPS games on Roblox. You can experience recognizable maps and customize your fighter however you want. The world is yours to explore…and destroy.

BIG! Paintball

Not all FPS games have to be deadly, some might just be colorful and fun at the same time. After all, who doesn’t want to shoot sparkly paintballs at friend or foe?

BIG! Paintball is a fast-paced, high-skill experience where you engage in a multitude of battles that allow you to upgrade your weapons and gain unique abilities. Worth a try for any lover of a good shooting game

Zombie Uprising

A classic zombie game is hard to hate. They are easy targets and extremely fun to fight, especially when part of an experience like Zombie Uprising.

However, simply fighting zombies is not the reason this game is a hit. That may, in part, be related to the interactive battle pass and unique missions that stop repetitive battles. It’s a fantastic experience that will be perfect for any player who hates zombies.