At 59, Demi Moore dared to wear a lace bodysuit and paraded in black for Rihanna: “Wild”

Demi Moore He continues to surprise with his figure at 59 years old, and few believe that he can look so good at that age. Hollywood actress got all the attention revealing her curves and sensuality in the parade of “Savage x Fenty”, the lingerie brand of the Barbadian singer Rihanna.

the actress of Charlie’s Angels, The Price of Greed and Striptease, among others, wore a fiery black bodysuit with lace and a deep neckline and highlighted it with her loose hair and black fishnet stockings. Demi Moore also combined her look with a diamond chain and faded makeup.

The producer had a short appearance at the parade organized by Rihanna’s clothing brand and you could see it sitting in a dark leather chairwhich matched the lingerie she was wearing, next to the model Bella Hadidwho were surrounded by dancers.

The event organized by the singer and businesswoman, current partner of rapper A$AP Rocky, does not respond to the usual forms of paradesY her brand tries to break traditional beauty stereotypes. Models and dancers wore the garments in set sets on its catwalk. Among those who posed with garments of the brand are Lizzo, Cara Delevingne Y normaniamong others.

Demi Moore posing for Rihanna’s clothing brand.

In addition, in recent months the model has been working on a collection of the brand Andie Swim What designer Y main model. During the American summer she was in charge of making several photo sessions at sea with exclusive swimsuit designs for all silhouettes and other beachwear.

In recent weeks she has been seen strolling through Paris and the French coasts with her dog and her boyfriend daniel humma renowned Swiss chef who owns Michelin star restaurants.