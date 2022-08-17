Artist wants to see Predator fight DC hero

Very recently, the most recent film in the franchise was released. predator, Prey, which is already available on streaming platforms and has been mostly criticized with positive comments. This is thanks to the effects that the tape carries with it, and now, whoever worked on said device would like to witness an event that would be unprecedented.

During this tape, the melee abilities of the predator they’re pretty detailed, so he could be put on an equal footing with other big names in the movie industry. And that leads the character effects artist to think, Tom Woodruffthat Batman It would be that ideal counterpart for a confrontation worth telling everyone.

Here his comment:

I like the idea of ​​Batman fighting a Predator. I stay with that.

They also talk about what Batman would be the ideal for the fight, being the chosen one Christian bale:

I like Christian Bale. I like what they did with his character, that tank that he drives. I would have to go. Christian Bale would probably be the most formidable. Ben Affleck is a guy from Boston. I’m from Boston. We talked about things.

Remember that Prey Is available in Hulu. In Latin America it can be seen in StarPlus.

