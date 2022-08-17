Angelina Jolie is behind the FBI lawsuit against Brad Pitt | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- After the lawsuit filed by Angelina Jolie against FBI for having closed the investigation in which domestic violence of a past event was reported, so the rumors that the actress seeks to dirty the name of her ex-partner Brad Pitt have been strengthened, according to TMZ.

According to the news portal, sources close to pitt revealed that the site Puck published a story where he claimed to have seen the details of the lawsuit from the FOIA of Angie against the FBI.

Similarly, puck claims that the document mentions that the actor put his hands on Angelina and threw beer at her while they were in the middle of a flight.

The demand

The lawsuit was filed anonymously in April, and although there were already indications that the person who made it was Angelina, now TMZ confirms this scenario.

According to the sources of the aforementioned medium, people close to Brad they say that Jolie had the information for years and believes he only filed the lawsuit for the FOIA for the press to talk again about the accusations against Brad.

The lawsuit reportedly claims that Brad grabbed Angelina by the shoulders and violently shook her while yelling, “You’re screwing this family.” Notably, this was the same flight on which Brad allegedly got his hands on the couple’s eldest son, Maddoxin 2016. Angelina on that occasion claimed that Brad hit Maddox, but he categorically denied it.

no fees

According to Puck, citing the lawsuit, the FBI put all this information in his report and took it to the United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angelesbut the person in charge of the case refused to press charges against Brad, acquitting him of any guilty crime.

Conclusion that is supported by sources close to pitt who spoke with TMZ, Well, they assure that the actor was acquitted because there was not a shred of evidence to support the claims made by Angelina. For its part, the United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles did not comment on it.