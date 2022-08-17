An AEW fighter reveals that WWE wants him back



Fightful Select reported that a close source revealed to him that a All Elite Wrestlingunder contract and of importance, received a call from WWE to return to the company, to which the talent communicated it to the AEW board because “he feels comfortable” and “he did not want to go behind him”.

In recent weeks, there have been several major comebacks under the wing of Triple H in WWE NXTwhich were later uploaded to the main roster but for “budget issues” they were released from their contracts in the famous waves of layoffs. these were Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Hit Row and Dakota Kai.

However, there are more fired fighters who are in the AEW ranks today, these are: Swerve Strickland (Isaiah Scott), Keith Lee, Miro (Rusev), Malaki Black, among others. Within this group, caught the attention of WWE again one of all of them in particular, although it has not been revealed who it would be.

The fighter in question would have received a call from the WWE talent department, and Fightful’s source within AEW would have taken the communication to verify it. The mentioned talent spoke with the commanders of the company of the Khans and I would have told them what happened because “you feel comfortable within the company” Y “it seemed wrong to him to go behind his back with this situation”. Also, I would ensure He doesn’t feel like returning to WWE.

