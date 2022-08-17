America announces Andrea Pereira as reinforcement

The Spanish player will join the America squad led by Ángel Villacampa.

America announced a bomb tonight with the addition of Andrea Pereira to the team for the 2022 Opening Tournament.

The former player of Barcelona will join the Women’s MX League after saying goodbye to the Catalan club after four years of defending his shirt. Andrea Pereira lost prominence with the arrival of Irene Paredes to the Spanish team and decided to look for a new team that would give him more minutes.

Through social networks, the America announced his brand new signing with a video of Angel Villacampa giving a technical talk so that at the end it appears Andrea Pereira greeting the azulcrema fans.

“Hi I am Andrea Pereira… Águilas, I’m here”, says the 28-year-old Spanish player during her presentation video to the fans of the America.

Barcelona reported a week ago that it had reached an agreement with Andrea Pereira to leave the club. The defense had a valid contract until June 2023 but had lost minutes and prominence and has decided to continue his career with the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

In the case of a soccer player who has played 132 games in 4 seasons, the exit was made easier for her, giving her the freedom to sign with him the Eagles of America.

Andrea Pereira arrives as a new reinforcement to América Femenil. Twitter: @AmericaFemenil

His track record includes 1 Champions League, 3 Leagues, 3 Queen’s Cups, 2 Spanish Super Cups and 1 Catalunya Cup.

In the current template Women’s America will have its second foreign player, because the first non-trained in Mexico who reached the Liga MX Femenil was the French midfielder Aurelie Kaci.

Now, Andrea Pereira becomes the second foreigner of the Women’s America. The maximum quota allowed by the tournament is four players not trained in Mexico per team.

The team led by Ángel Villacampa is in fifth place overall, with 14 units, the product of four wins, two draws and one loss.