Amber Heard hires a new legal team to reopen the trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard terminated the appointment of her lead attorney, Elaine Bredehoftand hired a new legal team to appeal the verdict of the media trial for defamation that he starred in with his ex-partner, Johnny Depp.

depending on the medium The Independent, the actress confirmed that she will have a new representative who will lead her legal defense. As is known, Judge Penney Azcárate dismissed the appeal filed by Heard in which she asked to annul the defamation trial against Depp because one of the jurors attended instead of another.

However, the judge argued that the lawyers for Amber Heard they have not been able to allege how the “inclusion of this person could harm her in any way”. “The only evidence for the court is that this juror, like the rest, complied with his oath and the orders of the court, which is subject to his verdict,” he asserted.

Amber Heard’s new legal team

This time, the case will be in charge of the jurists David L Axerod Y Jay Ward Brownmembers of the Ballard Spahr firm, a team that represented the newspaper New York Times in the defamation case against the former governor of Alaska (United States), Sarah Palin.

“When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of freedom of expression, we view the jury’s decision – to paraphrase a famous quote – not as ‘the beginning of the end, but just as the end of the beginning,'” said the spokesman for Amber Heard it’s a statement.

“A different court justifies a different representation, especially since so much new evidence is now coming to light,” the spokesman said, referring to key information documents filed during the trial.

The evidence would have unpublished details regarding the wound on the finger of Johnny Deppunknown data about the couple’s divorce and hidden conversations of the actor and singer Marilyn Manson, who also sued his ex-partner for defamation.

