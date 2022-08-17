Amber Heard fires her lawyer in light of ‘new evidence’ in Depp appeal

After dispense with of his lawyer Elaine Bredehoftwho was harshly criticized, and after losing the trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard have a new legal team formed by two lawyers for the appeal procedure.

Although she keeps Ben Rottenborn, this time she will have David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown from ‘Ballard Spahr’ to present new evidence that did not appear in the famous and controversial trial against her ex-husband. These two attorneys successfully defended The New York Times against Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit earlier this year.

A few weeks ago documents and information came to light that had been rejected by the judge and that contained exclusive data on both actors, as you can see in the video above. Now, Amber Heard believes that the case and the evidence They need to be checked again.





As reported ewa spokesperson for the actress communicated her client’s decision to have new representation: “A different court justifies different representation, particularly as it is now so much new evidence coming to light“.

Last month Amber Heard tried to make a motion to mistrial, but it was denied. For this reason, her lawyers filed an appeal of the verdict, assuring, as Amber’s spokesman says, that “the court made mistakes that prevented a fair verdict under the First Amendment.

For its part, the same medium reported that Elaine Bredehoft will continue to cooperate with Amber: “I have promised Amber and her appeals team my full cooperation and assistance as they move forward on the road to success,” she said.

At the same time, Johnny Depp’s spokesman stated that they continue trusting the case and that the verdict “will stand”. “The jury heard extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp in multiple instances.”

