Adidas arrives at the Hot Fashion week with incredible discounts

If yours are the outfits with urban or sporty styledo not miss the offers you have Adidas in the week of Hot Fashion. You will not let me lie, in summer the clothes you wear apart from making you look good, should make you feel the same. Whether it’s going to the gym, “getting a little peel” or going out to eat something with your friends, the Three Stripes brand has a garment designed especially for you to move with comfort and style.

You may be wondering what is Hot Fashion And why is everyone talking about this? It’s simple, from August 15 to 22, 2022, the best brands in the fashion and beauty industry will make discounts and offers on their products and services for all customers.

As usual in these events, Adidas was not far behind and this week presents us with a exclusive catalog and also a promotion that can give you up to 50% discount on your purchases. You can also get free shipping if you sign up for Adiclub.

I’ll explain the promotion. In addition to discounts on products:

If you buy 2 items, receive an additional 20%.

For 3 items, receive an additional 30%.

For 4 items, receive an additional 40%.

Without a doubt, it is an offer that must be taken advantage of (at least, I will) and then I recommend some garments from this catalog.

AEROREADY Tricot set with short front closure. / Image: Adidas Mexico

This is the evolution of the classic Adidas set. The jacket is designed with kangaroo pockets, a short zip closure and the collar is high cut. The “pants” have side pockets and the elastic waist has a drawstring to keep you comfortable. These garments are made with 100% recycled materials and their fabric is made with AEROREADY technology that keeps heat away from the skin.

T-shirt. / Image: Adidas Mexico

Admittedly, nothing looks more comfortable than one of these baggy Tee Dresses. The design of this garment with ribbed “V” neck and short sleeves is the perfect companion for a fresh outfit. You can combine it with your favorite shorts or leggings and go for a walk or have a coffee.

Tennis Lite Racer 2.0 / Image: Adidas México

With a streamlined silhouette, the Lite Racer 2.0 Shoes are designed to provide comfort for men with busy lifestyles. Its classic last is inspired by the running style and the Cloudfoam technology of its midsole takes care of the cushioning of your feet at every step. This item is made with Primegreen, a high-performance composite of recycled materials.

Hooded Sweatshirt, Botanical Dye (Unisex). / Image: Adidas Mexico

This lightweight loose fit sweatshirt is perfect for heading to your next class or heading to the gym. It has a kangaroo pocket that will ensure that your phone and keys are always close at hand. Its soft color was obtained using botanical dyes. The relaxed fit and French terry fabric with ribbed cuffs and hem provide unmatched comfort.

Tennis Adidas Grand Court (Women). / Image: Adidas Mexico

These sneakers with the classic design of the Three Stripes is the perfect complement for your outfits sports. It has a synthetic leather exterior and a rubber midsole made with Cloudfoam Comfort technology that provides greater comfort and cushioning in your steps.

Hyperglam Training Sports Top. / Image: Adidas Mexico

This sports bra will give you the support you need no matter the challenge. This article is made with AEROREADY technology that keeps the skin dry even in the most intense moments. In addition, its design with marble print, opening on the back and elastic straps will make you look like never before.

