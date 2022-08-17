5 muscle diet tricks from Jason Statham at 55

Jason Stathamthe son of a street vendor and a dancer who succeeds in the movies, is one of the most methodical actors with his diet. Although he always adapts his meals to the energy that he will need depending on whether you have filming or training (he only rests his muscles one day a week), the guidelines he follows are simple and clear to be agile, strong and have a good physical background.

To begin with, the actor ‘Snatch, Pigs and Diamonds’ learned that sticking to a method is the best way to be at your peak. Their participation in two Olympic Games in the trampoline jumping modality with the British team gave Jason Statham the clues to build a habit that has led him to be on top with just turned 55 years old.

Jason Statham: a diet without sugar and without alcohol

As a general guide, the sugar is not present on his plates and tries to limit his calories (2,000 daily). To stay hydrated, the interpreter of some movies ‘Fast & Furious’ drinks about three liters of water a day and discard alcohol as usual. The British know that there is a reason why drinking two liters of water in a day may not be enough.

Jason Statham’s Breakfast

Jason Statham starts the day with a breakfast copious and varied. Choose between eggs, oatmeal, granola and fruit. The amounts depend on whether there is filming or training first thing in the morning and select breakfast based on the energy you will need. Whether it’s a day of on-camera action scenes or an intense day at the gym (he tends to favor high-intensity training), he’ll try to fill his tank with reserves. He has been able to choose among the best foods to eat before doing sports.

Jason Statham and the muscle-building power of protein

For him lunchthe protagonist of ‘The Protector (Homefront)’ seek balance between animal and vegetable protein. Sometimes, Jason Statham prefers to divide his food to reach the level he needs, but what is not lacking are slow-absorbing carbohydrates to feed the muscular and lean body with which he has managed to be a regular among movie stars. of action.

What nuts does Jason Statham eat?

What does one of the Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Mercenaries’ to kill the hunger between hours Or if you need to make up because it has been an intense day? The actor of ‘Despierta la furia’ points to the good fat of the nuts or peanut butter. They are part of the Jason Statham diet to gain muscle.

Jason Statham’s British Diet Trick

For the last meal of the day, the timing is also important. Jason Statham joins the British custom of eat early, but in this case it is because he prefers to go to bed early and that the stomach is not full so as not to harm the quality of sleep. It’s also a good idea to leave that room for overnight weight loss. In this strip is when the protagonist of ‘The Italian Job’ reinforces the choices for the muscle because it prefers the animal protein from meat (usually chicken) or fish compensated for a simple salad or some vegetables.