4 American Football Movies to Remember – Articles

American football appears as one of the main sports that can be found represented throughout the world. Despite the hegemony of soccer (or what the Americans call “football“) in many countries, the truth is that the world of winning yards, NFL betting and so many other characteristic elements of this sport has been gaining followers. Now, not only is it a sport worth watching on TV, but also in the movies.

Why? Well simple: because great films have been made about this hobby. Discover here: what are some of the most outstanding:

Rudi (1993)

A film directed by David Anspaugh, starring Sean Astin, Ned Beatty, Jon Favreau and Charles S. Dutton. Basically, this movie tells us about the life of Rudy, a young man who dreams of playing football at the University of Notre Dame. However, it lacks several elements to achieve it.

To get there, you need money for tuition or qualifications for a scholarship. For this reason, Rudy decides to face all these challenges, with the aim of achieving his dream and being part of a legendary soccer team. It is a must on this list.

Any given Sunday (1999)

This film has the direction of Oliver Stone, and Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid and James Woods among its protagonists. In this film, an expert football coach, who has had the best moments of his glory, along with a veteran quarterback, decide to take on a new challenge.

They will have to face the new and modern owner of the team they are on. The goal is to try to improve the performance of the group, since they went from being classic pointers to being one of the worst teams, losing all their games. A story of true overcoming.

Titans: They Made History (2000)

Another of the great films on this list. Directed by Boaz Yakin and headed by Denzel Washington, Will Patton, Wood Harris and Ryan Hurst, it is about a historical and social event. In 1971, the Virginia authorities decided to merge the black and white schools.

As a result, a colored man, known as Herman Boone, appears. He is appointed coach of the high school football team, which is why different important events begin to take place. Without a doubt, it is another of the works that you need to see to understand more about this sport.

A Possible Dream (2009)

Finally, a tape based on real events appears. It tells the story of Michael Oher, a young African-American homeless man who takes shelter in a white family, who gives him the necessary support to develop his potential. In turn, he will help them discover new things in life, in an exciting and fun story.