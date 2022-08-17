3 of the best smart speakers with Alexa drop their price

You can take one of Amazon’s smart speakers at a discount.

The best amazon speakers They have a discount, it’s your great opportunity. Start creating your smart home with the 4th generation Echo Dotwhich falls to €38.99. If you are not convinced, you have the amazon echo in all its splendor, which has 25 euro discount or the Echo Show 5one of the most original and enjoys an identical reduction of 25 euros.

In all of them lives Alexa, virtual assistant of the North Americans. You will only have to invoke it with your voice so that it responds to your queries or requests and believe me, there are many more possibilities than you think. It not only answers questions and informs about the weather forecast, will be able to carry out complex routines.

Echo Dot (4th Gen.)

Echo Dot (4th Gen.) See on Amazon.es: Echo Dot (4th Gen.)

Amazon’s best-selling speaker arrives with a nice rounded design. Call Alexa whenever you need it, this little guy has a very good sound quality and you will listen to it without problems from any corner of the house. Of course, you will also enjoy your favorite songs to the fullest.

We are talking about a speaker that will be great in any corner of your house, whether in the living room, in a bedroom or even in the bathroom if you want to listen to music while you shower. Thanks to Alexa and this 4th generation Echo Dot too you will have the possibility to control other smart devices with your voice.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen.)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen.) See on Amazon.es: Amazon Echo (4th Gen.)

The 4th generation Amazon Echo is the latest edition of the quintessential amazon speaker. It’s bigger than the Echo Dot, but it keeps its design lines. has no loss, Features a larger rounded body and better sound quality.

It can be perfect for creating an entire ecosystem of Echo Dots using this Amazon Echo as a hub. It will act as the brain in your smart home, may be the best conductor. The 25 euro discount from him makes it very tempting.

Echo Show 5 (2021)

Echo Show 5 (2021) See on Amazon.es: Echo Show 5 (2021)

This Amazon speaker is more than just a speaker, it comes with a 5-inch screen that opens up a whole world of possibilities. The Echo Show 5 gives way to a new dimension, to that visual aspect that previous models cannot boast.

But it doesn’t end there, this Echo Show 5 is perfect as a control panel to monitor other smart devices. Thanks to its screen you can configure everything comfortably with just a few touches. You will even have the possibility of making video calls, what more can you ask for?

