10 haircuts with bangs that are fashionable this summer 2022

If anything characterizes men’s haircuts in this summer of 2022, it is the incredible assortment of trends. Short, with a surfer look, faded or degraded cuts, mullet and also, with great force, the bangs.

The fringe is worth from to hide a too wide forehead, even shorten long faces or give your face an absolutely new look. However, according to the experts, in order not to make a mistake, you should take into account: the length (a long fringe is good for rectangular or oval faces; a short one is better for round and square faces); volume (reaching high and pushing out; or left to sit near forehead); and the form (rounded, or sharper and more angular).

Depending on your hair’s texture, density, and how it falls naturally, there’s sure to be a style that suits you. For you to choose, these are The 10 most demanded bangs in hairdressers.

1. Long Tousled Bangs

Long tousled bangs



This type of bangs is indicated for those who have the very fine hair and they want it to appear thicker and more voluminous. The hair is swept forward and cut messy. It also works well for those with sharp-jawed faces.

2. Crop Bangs

Crop fringe.



With the sides practically blurred, it is a hairstyle with a practical cut, easy to comb and that take a few years off.The fringe is very straight and also very short and is combed forward. It’s great for men of all ages, but works especially well for those with a receding hairline.

3. Spiky Pompadour Bangs

Spiky Pompadour Bangs.



This hairstyle with its fringe, which we know as a tup and which Elvis Presley made so fashionable, concentrates a large volume of hair on the forehead, like a raised fringe, dragging the ends backwards and ending with a soft wave. It favors men with round facessince it quite lengthens the face and can go from an elegant version if you go for a lower classic quiff or a modern one if you give it more height.

4. Youthful bangs

Youth fringe.



Very long, loose and blunt bangs at eye level. As it requires low maintenance, this fringe is highly demanded by the youngest for the holidays. It is a textured fringe that fades into shorter hair on the sides and is very sexy and attractive.

5. Bangs in waves

Bangs in waves.



This “undercut” style is very fashionable for wavy hair. The fringe in large waves and to the side is one of the most original and daring. Does not need much maintenance and the natural fall of each hair is used, with long locks and leaving the sides in a shaved gradient. If many sides are shaved, the volume is accentuated.

6. Open with center parting

Open with a line in the middle.



This fringe that was worn a lot in the 90s is once again a pure trend. With a line in the middle, open like a book, it reminds us of reminds us of Keanu Reeves. And it is that the cut favors very straight hair, Asian style. It is known as “two block” because it is divided into two symmetrical blocks. It is a cut that does not need much maintenance and that adapts quite well to any type of face, although more so to those with an elongated cut.

7. Curly bangs and smooth sides

Curly bangs and smooth sides.



This bangs for curly hair undercut on top and sleek sides is a natural looking and quite classic since it gains movement if the part of the curls is left longer and the sides are lowered. It is one of the favorites of the youngest.

8. French-style bangs

French-style bangs.



This style of fringe, in a French haircut, is very dynamic. It is one of the favorites of Koreans, that set trends with their cuts and style. And your grooming routine will be fast; just brush forward from the crown. A medium fade with a hairline around the forehead relaxes the potential sharpness of the angular undercut.

9. Spiky Bangs

Pointed fringe.



These textured bangs come to a fuzzy point in the middle, drawing the eyes further down. This style gives the face a V-shape as it lines up nicely with the chin. very polished. It’s a bold cut and that it does need maintenance to prevent the cut from blurring.

10. Casual cut with loops in the bangs

Casual cut with loops on the bangs.



Back to the 70’s with its inspiring cuts with movement, casual and transgressive airs and with semi-long hair length and, in this case, wavy. The cut also allows it to be worn with or without bangs, wavy or with loops. The curls can be easily worked with your fingers, giving them a more natural look. And if the curls resist -especially the Afro type- help yourself with a little fixing gel to control them.