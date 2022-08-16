WWE believes Vince McMahon’s retirement will cause financial losses

The world of professional wrestling received shocking news on July 22 when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE. The former president of the company used his social networks to confirm his departure after more than five decades of service to professional wrestling. This included his duties as head of the creative team for the television shows, which is currently handled by Paul Levesque (Triple H).

On the American morning of August 16, WWE will provide its first quarterly earnings report without the presence of Vince McMahon. As is customary, the company’s board of directors filed the 10-Q report that will be accompanied of the next economic announcements. However, a curious section of this extensive document called the attention of the see a negative outlook for events administrative that have affected WWE.

One of the paragraphs refers to the recent appointment of Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon as co-presidents and Paul Levesque as head of the creative department. “Despite his extensive experience in economic management and his important role in the transformation and development of our business, this series of changes in the growth of our organization they are extensive and very recent“, says the 10-Q section referring to risk factors.

“There is still a possibility that Mr. McMahon’s absence will cause an adverse effect on our ability to create popular characters and creative stories, to the point of also affecting our operations or financial activity”. It is important to note that these words only reflect a possible scenario that WWE is forced to contemplate in the financial filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The same occurs in another paragraph of this section, which refers to the investigation that WWE is carrying out towards Vince McMahon for his economic deviations. “Despite not having lost significant business to date, the results of the investigation could change the perception of our collaborators. These impacts and others that are inspired by the information found could result in an adverse effect on our operations or financial activity.”

