WhatsApp: what does the emoji of the hand with the palm up mean | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp It is an instant messaging platform where you can send texts, photos, videos, Word, Excel, PDF documents, etc. It also allows you to share the classic emojis during the course of a conversation between one or more people. In the aforementioned Meta application there are several emoticons that represent different hand gestures, for example: the hand waving, pointing, bumping fists, among others; however, a new icon known as the “palm-up hand” (palm up hand, its name in English), what does it mean and when should you use it? Here at Depor we will explain it to you.

The “palm up hand” emoji was approved by Unicode and became part of WhatsApp in the year 2021, it still has little time in the messaging app and it is not one of the most used icons by users, because many do not know what it means, most confuse it and think that they are receiving something, that they they will give money and even that it represents the famous painting by Michelangelo, “The Creation of Adam”.

WHAT DOES THE WHATSAPP HAND EMOJI WITH THE PALM UP MEAN?

It is a profile hand showing the palm up, according to the portal specialized in emojis, “Emojipedia”, represents the action or gesture of lifting, offering help and demanding, you are not receiving anything, although each one is free to use it in their own way. It can also be sent to express lack of knowledge or to ask something.

It is important to note that all hand icons can be shared across different skin colors, be it: light, medium light, medium, medium dark, and dark skin tone. An additional fact is that the design is not the same on different platforms, such as: WhatsAppFacebook, Apple, Microsoft, etc. vary slightly but mean the same thing.

THE GUIDE TO ENTER YOUR WHATSAPP ACCOUNT IF THE FINGERPRINT READER DOES NOT WORK

First, get out of WhatsApp and press for a few seconds on the application icon located on the main interface of your Android phone.

and press for a few seconds on the application icon located on the main interface of your Android phone. Several options will appear, click on “Uninstall”. The idea is to remove the application, see the way that suits you best.

Now, enter the Android Google Play Store and re-download WhatsApp you can quickly get it by clicking here .

you can quickly get it by clicking . When it has run on your mobile, open it and register by following the steps: “Accept and continue” > enter your phone number > wait for the verification code > grant all the necessary permissions > restore the backup to keep your chats, photos , audios and videos (this in case you have made a copy).

You will not have the latest content of your conversations, but remember that the app always updates daily at 2:00 am

Wait for WhatsApp to restore the last copy, it may take 3-5 minutes.

Finally, add your name or profile picture and you will be able to access your account.

The “Fingerprint lock” function will have been automatically deactivated on your account, if you want to register it again, you must open the app > enter the “Settings” > “Account” > “Privacy” > turn on the fingerprint switch and register your fingerprint. It is not recommended to do this if your reader is not working properly.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE AUDIOS OF YOUR WHATSAPP FRIENDS WITHOUT THEM KNOWING

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp.

There go to the conversation from where they sent you the voice message.

What you need to do is select the audio note.

Then click on the “Share” button.

Now just send it to yourself either as a personal message or to another app.

At that time you can listen or play the WhatsApp message.

It should be noted that the audio note that your friends sent you will not change color.

Instead, it will stay green as it will not play from the same conversation.

Another detail is to go to the files on your phone: open the Android, Media, Com.WhatsApp, WhatsApp, Media and WhatsApp Audios folder.

If you want to have more information about Depor, we recommend that you follow us on our most active social networks that we present below.