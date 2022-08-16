Viola Davis will be the villain in the prequel to “The Hunger Games”

The first film in the Suzanne Collins book series was released in 2012. (Lionsgate)

This year marks a decade since the premiere of “The Hunger Games” which started a film franchise that had three more installments. But in 2023 the story of Panem returns to the big screen in the form of a prequel and with Viola Davis at the forefront of this project.

It has been announced that the winner of the Oscar has joined the film produced by Lionsgate which is titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and which is based on the book of the same name released in June 2020 by SuzanneCollinsauthor of the trilogy of novels that inspired the saga starring Jennifer Lawrence Released between 2012 and 2015.

Viola Davis will play Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the villain of the story. (Reuters)

In the anticipated feature film, Viola will give life to Dr. Volumnia Gaulthe main creator of the tenths The Hunger Games annually and will be Francis Lawrencewho directed three of the four films of Hunger Games, who returns to direct and also produce this film, along with the producer of the initial franchise nina jacobson and his partner Brad Simpson. For your part SuzanneCollins Y Tim Palen will be the executive producers.

The story of this new project will focus years before what was seen in the previous saga. Before he became the tyrannical president of panema, Coriolanus Snow18, this is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that fell from grace in a post-war Capitol.

The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents (Lionsgate)

with tenths The Hunger Games fast approaching annuals, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Bairdthe tribute girl from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray Catching Panem’s full attention singing defiantly during the harvest ceremony, Snow thinks he could turn the odds in his favor. Marrying their instincts for showmanship and his newfound political savvy, the young leads’ race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and a serpent.

“Films based on the work of SuzanneCollins have always been noted for their exceptional cast, and we’re delighted to continue that tradition with Viola Davis What Volumnia Gaul. His formidable and powerful presence will add layers of complexity and menace to this story,” he said in a statement. Nathan Kahanepresident of the cinematographic group of Lionsgate.

In 2012 he released “Hunger Games”, the first film in the franchise. (Lionsgate)

For your part Francis Lawrence detailed the importance of the character of Viola and that she was the one who gave him life: “Dr Gaul it is as cruel as it is creative and as fearsome as it is formidable. Snow’s knowledge as a political operator is developed in large part because of her experiences with her as the most important figure in the games.”

nina jacobson He explained that since they began working on the pre-production of this film, they had Davis in mind for this character, so they are satisfied that the actress accepted.

Peter Dinklage will also be a part of the film as Casca Highbottom. (Reuters)

“From the beginning, Viola It has been our dream for Dr Gaul because of the finely layered intelligence and emotion he brings to each role. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in turning a young Coriolanus Snow into the man he will become. We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola’s extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role,” said Jacobson.

Daviswhich interprets Volumnia Gaulthe mastermind of the diabolical teenage deathmatch, will star alongside Tom Blyth like the young Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler will be Lucy Gray Baird, hunter schafer as the cousin and confidant of Snow, Tigris Snow Y Peter Dinklage What Casca Highbottom, dean of the academy

Hunter Schafer from “Euphoria” will play Tigris Snow, the protagonist’s cousin. (Reuters)

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, opens in theaters worldwide on November 17, 2023.

