Tribune | Private jets, ‘celebrities’ and global warming: a high-flying immorality – El Salto

This summer thousands of followers of Kylie Jenner threw their hands to their heads after learning that the young influencer and businesswoman took a private jet for a 12-minute drive that could be done by car in 40. It may seem like an isolated frivolity, but just take a look at the Celebrity Jets account to realize that there are many celebrities who use the private plane as their usual means of transport. But not only that of the most well-known faces: private jet travel has seen an exponential increase in recent years, to the delight of an almost invisible sector.

Indeed, while the sustainability debate focuses on other sectors of commercial aviation, private air transport has grown exponentially in recent years. Even the pandemic has turned out to be a powerful ally for the rise of private flights. According to a Transport & Environment study, in August 2020, while commercial flights were down 60% year-on-year, private jet traffic had returned to pre-pandemic levels. The feeling of greater security against possible contagion and, above all, the absence of restrictions on private flights made many wealthy individuals and companies choose to rent or buy jets for their trips. In 2020, 703 private jets were sold worldwide compared to 677 in 2019.

Spain represents the fifth country in Europe in emissions generated by private flights leaving its territory, with 9.2% of the total.

And the upward forecasts for this form of mobility have not disappeared with the end of the pandemic. In the United States, the main market for private aviation, these flights are estimated to increase by 9.5% in 2022 compared to last year. In the case of Europe, the trend is also very positive with regard, for example, to the increase in flights and requests for aircraft from manufacturers.

Who has a private plane and what do they use it for?

In 2019, there were 21,979 registered private jets worldwide. The United States, with 15,547 aircraft (71% of the world total), and Europe, with 2,760 (13%), lead a segment with notable differences between regions: Africa only has 2% of private planes and Oceania 1%.

According to the aforementioned Transport & Environment report, people who own or use a private plane share some characteristics. In the first place, its very high purchasing power: on average, the wealth of the people who own one of these aircraft is 1,300 million euros. And, secondly, their patterns of use of the plane: fundamentally for uses related to leisure and free time (peaks of private air traffic are observed in the summer months and to tourist destinations) and short/medium trips for the majority of which there is land or direct alternative in regular airline.

When it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, private jets are on average 10 times more carbon intensive than passenger jets

But the world of private aviation is not exclusive to wealthy individuals. On the one hand, this way of moving is very widespread in the business world. For example, some of the large Ibex 35 companies, such as Banco Santander or Telefónica, have their own fleet of private planes. Aircraft that, when they are not used by their executives, they put up for rent to generate additional income. In other cases, companies or their main leaders choose not to own but to rent private jets to save costs and, incidentally, sell a false image of sustainability that campaigns such as Travel Smart try to uncover through permanent monitoring of company flights. .

climate crisis Aviation The climate cost of corporate flights The reduction of corporate flights to reduce emissions is a pending issue in Spain. Transport & Environment analyzes the carbon footprint of these trips in 230 large companies, twelve of them Spanish, with very unfavorable results.

The institutional sphere is also a source of scandals associated with the irresponsible use of private air transport. Very representative of this was the private jet trip that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made, just after his speech at COP26 in Glasgow, to participate in a private dinner with journalists in London. Also the overuse of aerial means that the different Governments of Spain have been carrying out in recent years, with Pedro Sánchez as a prominent figure, both in his institutional work and for other purposes.

The fastest way… to fry the planet

Despite their small size, the impacts of private jets are huge. When it comes to greenhouse gas emissions, private planes are on average 10 times more carbon intensive than passenger planes, and at least 50 times more polluting than trains. If we take the example of the Dassault Falcon 900, the aircraft used by the Government, the aircraft burns about 1,300 liters of fuel per hour, being able to emit more than two tons of CO2 in that time. Remember that for every metric ton of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere, 3 square meters of Arctic ice melt.

According to Transport & Environment estimates, between 2005 and 2019 CO2 emissions from private jets in Europe increased by almost a third (31%), a faster growth than emissions from commercial aviation. Spain represents the fifth country in Europe in emissions generated by private flights leaving its territory, with 9.2% of the total.

It is essential to eliminate or reduce to the maximum all those flights with a viable alternative by land means or in regular aviation services

These disproportionate levels of emissions are accompanied by a series of elements that, invisible to public opinion, unfairly privilege the sector. The first of these is that most private jets are not required to declare their emissions —and pay for them— in the European Union’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

On the other hand, in the EU commercial aviation does not pay taxes on the fuel they use. In other words, while any EU citizen pays an average of 0.48 euros in taxes for a liter of fuel, the large fortunes that own private jets do not pay anything for the energy that moves their planes. In a context of serious social, economic and energy crisis like the current one, is this acceptable?

Let’s put the brakes on an unfairly privileged sector

The answer is clear: no. These inequalities are not acceptable from a social and economic point of view. But neither are they from an environmental point of view. While institutions and citizens make enormous efforts to implement legislative packages, policies and changes in lifestyles to reduce our emissions, we cannot allow the survival of privileged sectors that, simply because of their high purchasing power, have the right to continue polluting legal and selfish way, thus undermining the collective work for the general interest.

It is essential to integrate all private flights into the ETS and create a tax on kerosene. Fiscal measures such as taxes on carbon or the acquisition of luxury means of transport are also feasible options

Given this scenario, it is only possible to implement measures aimed at limiting the use of private aircraft as a form of transport as much as possible. To do this, on the one hand, it is essential to integrate all private flights into the ETS, as well as create a tax on kerosene for all flights between countries of the European Union, something that has been proposed by the European Commission in its Fit package for 55. Other fiscal measures such as carbon taxes or taxes on the purchase of luxury means of transport —as the Canadian government has just announced— are equally feasible options.

But much more necessary than the above — finally, money may not be an obstacle for large fortunes that own private jets — it is necessary to eliminate or reduce to the maximum all those flights with a viable alternative by land means or in regular aviation services. Something essential if we take into account, for example, that half of the private plane journeys made in France cover routes of less than 500 kilometers. And that among the 10 private jet journeys that generate the most emissions there are destinations such as Paris-Geneva, Rome-Milan, Paris-Nice or Paris-London that are easily substituted by train journeys with much less impact.

Most private jets are not required to declare their emissions – and pay for them – under the EU Emissions Trading Scheme

While the above is happening, or perhaps for it to happen, as a society we need to build a new morality that condemns acts hitherto associated with personal and social success but actually contrary to the general interest. Just as arriving drunk at your workplace or smoking in a hospital are behaviors frowned upon by society, taking a private jet to go to the beach or to a meeting should generate in all of us a feeling of rejection and collective singling out. The massive reactions denouncing the irresponsible behavior of Kylie Jenner show that we have made some progress in this regard. Let’s keep walking the path.