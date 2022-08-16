This is the MOVIE in which Ben Affleck met and FELL IN LOVE with Jennifer Lopez

The love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez It goes back to the year 2022 on a recording set, when they were recording a movie that was the beginning of their entire relationship. she knows the movie in which ben affleck met to JLo and in which fell in love of his current wife; Since then, Affleck has been struck by the charms of the Bronx diva.

Although the two actors met in 2002, it was not until 2004 that the romance broke out; Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez I know met in 2002 during the recording of the Gigli movie. In this acting job, both actors shared credits, but what began as a behind-the-scenes story turned into reality as Affleck fell in love by JLo.

back then Jennifer Lopez was married to choreographer Chris Judd, so the relationship with Ben Affleck It was only friendship, however, months later she separated from her husband to make her relationship with Affleck official. Well, during the recording of the Gigli movieThere was this little spark of love between the two actors, which was very noticeable on screen.

Just like what happens in Giglithe movie in which Ben Affleck I know fell in love when she met a Jennifer Lopez, the characters end up falling in love. However, this work of the actors turned out not to be a success, but despite this the actors ended up getting to know each other better, which led them to have their first romantic relationship, before they ended in 2004.

After Gigli, Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They acted together again in Jersey Girl, a film in which the chemistry they had was very good thanks to the sentimental relationship they already had. Since then, the love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has been very controversial, but now the happy and married couple seems to be more in love than ever.