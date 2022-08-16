This is the MOVIE in which Ben Affleck met and FELL IN LOVE with Jennifer Lopez

The love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez It goes back to the year 2022 on a recording set, when they were recording a movie that was the beginning of their entire relationship. she knows the movie in which ben affleck met to JLo and in which fell in love of his current wife; Since then, Affleck has been struck by the charms of the Bronx diva.

Although the two actors met in 2002, it was not until 2004 that the romance broke out; Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez I know met in 2002 during the recording of the Gigli movie. In this acting job, both actors shared credits, but what began as a behind-the-scenes story turned into reality as Affleck fell in love by JLo.

