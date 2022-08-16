The scare of actor Eric Roberts and his wife when they find an intruder in their house

Actor Eric Roberts and his wife Eliza got a good scare at the entrance of their house last Friday night. The terrifying moment occurred when she encountered an intruder who apparently fixed her gaze on her, on the landing of the entrance to her home.

It all started when the actor’s wife got out of her daughter’s car at his residence in the San Fernando Valley, near Los Angeles (California). Eliza was walking down the sidewalk, after saying goodbye to her daughter, and entered the security code for the access door. Once inside she walked down the long path to the main entrance of the house.

At that moment, the interpreter and brother also of the actress Julia Roberts, went out to meet his wife and could see just behind a man staring at her inside the compound. The stranger said to him:I know you«, in reference to the fame of the actor in Hollywood movies.

Eric and Eliza Roberts. instagram source

After hearing that, Roberts asks: “What are you doing here?”, although he did not get an answer and asked him to leave. With the fear still in the body, they called the police in case she was still hiding in the bushes of the urbanization.

The police arrived shortly afterbut there was no sign of the intruder, which indicates that he had fled when discovered by the couple.

The protagonist of films like The specialist or Champion of champions, came out recently to pass the rumors that affirmed the poor relationship between him and his sister Julia Roberts. Apparently this fact dates back to the 90s when the Pretty Woman actress rose to worldwide fame.

Eric and Julia Roberts in an image from the early 1990s

To eliminate any speculation on that subject, he clarified: «My sister and I, however, we have always talked, we have always complained together. we’ve always had fun, we know each other. As simple as that », she settled her and then praised her, assuring that«she is a cool modern mom«.

RF