The prequel to The Hunger Games releases the first look at its protagonists

the saga of The Hunger Games It is considered one of the most successful movies and the one that launched Jennifer Lawrence to stardom. Now, a few years after the release of the last film in the franchise, fans will have the opportunity to return to that world with the help of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpentsbased on the novel of the same name by SuzanneCollins.

This prequel is set several years before the original saga and has as its protagonist Coriolanus Snow, who at 18, is the last hope of a fading lineage. With the 10th edition of the Hunger Games approaching, young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the young tribute from the impoverished District 12. After Lucy draws the attention of all of Panem after singing in the Harvest, Snow is sure he can turn the odds in his favor. Marrying his instincts for showmanship and his new political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.

The film will once again have the director Francis Lawrence, who was in charge of the last three installments of the saga. “It’s this kind of love story set in a different world at a different time,” explains the filmmaker. “A very intimate love story.”

The film will star Tom Blyth Y Rachel Zegler. In the last hours the first image of Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. In the photo posted on Vanity Fair you can see the characters of Lucy Gray Baird and the young Coriolanus Snow. She is a free-spirited young woman who travels around the world to demonstrate her singing ability. When she meets Snow, he should become her mentor during The Hunger Games, but they soon develop a romantic bond between them.

“This is not a criticism, but Lucy Gray is the anti-Katniss,” he adds. Francis Lawrence. “She’s a musician, she’s a performer, she’s charming…Snow has never met a girl like that before,” she adds.

The first look at Tom Blythe and Rachel Zegler as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird. (Source: Vanity Fair).

In addition to Blythe and Zegler, the film features performances by hunter schafer, Jason Schwartzmann, Peter Dinklage, Isobel Jesper-Jones, dakota shapiro, Vaughn Reilly Y George Somner. It was recently reported that Oscar winner, Viola Davis will be in charge of giving life to Volumnia Gaul, the villain of the story, who is also in charge of making the games.

The director also adds that the prequel is completely different in tone and design from the original franchise. Production designer Uli Hanisch, who created the world of Queen’s Gambit, has been working to create a completely different setting for this dystopian world.

Hopefully fans will get new glimpses of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents before it hits theaters November 17, 2023.

