That thing that Elvis did – Diario Alfil

JC Maraddon

Today marks the 45th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, the singer who forever changed the course of contemporary music when, as a white man, he catalyzed music and dance that had previously been restricted to the African-American community. It is not yet clear if it was a pure and simple vampirization or a gesture of admiration and condescension. But from that moment nothing was the same and that phenomenon that he unleashed in the mid-twentieth century marked the pulse of the following seven decades, in which the cult of his figure has never ceased.

From time to time, a new approach to the details of his life is produced, which from being recounted so much seems more like a gospel than a biography, because we find there from miracles to martyrologies, as was his resounding decline, which accentuated the addiction to barbiturates and was only stopped on the day of his death, August 16, 1977, when he was barely 42 years old. Immortal and smiling, he is loved as the pop idol who laid the foundations of rock culture and integrated young people as pillars of the record market.

We’ve been told so many times about the charisma that catapulted him to fame through the Sun Records label, about the snoring fever he spearheaded, about his subsequent leaning toward soul and gospel, about his bizarre shows in Las Vegas, and about that epilogue unworthy in his Graceland mansion, that it seems impossible to find at this point among his wanderings some new element that surprises us. Through articles, films, books, television programs and many other formats, we have learned to string together those events that marked his career, both in the public and private spheres.

So, whoever tries to recount that story today must do it in a new way, without the same events so well known by all leading people to the apathy typical of those who attend for the umpteenth time a narration that they know how it begins, how it ends develop and how it ends. It is a challenge with no guarantees of success to face this undertaking, unless a different way of approaching the Elvis myth is found, with the additional risk that an extravagant perspective could offend those who respect that official legend to the hilt.

It had to be Baz Luhrmann, an iconoclast of those, the director who dared to carry such a backpack. And his bet has been, as befits his resume, all or nothing. In his film “Elvis”, which premiered in theaters and will soon be available on HBO Max, he chose Colonel Tom Parker as narrator, a cursed character to whom many attribute Presley’s hardships, whom he accompanied as manager from the beginning. Thus, from the villain’s point of view, Luhrmann resignifies each step in the rock star’s trajectory, giving a different luster to what we all know.

Of course, due to this “incorrectness” the filmmaker earned several rejections, which also reached the protagonists of the film, Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. But the merit of having given relevance to the controversial representative, whose style of work ended up imposing a model that many in the industry were going to copy in the future, and that Hanks himself caricatured in 1996 in the comedy “That Thing You Do” is not a small thing. ”, directed by him, where he also assumed the role of artistic agent of a fictitious rock band at the beginning of the sixties.