Tarantino loves and defends ‘Indiana Jones 4’ over ‘The Last Crusade’

Quentin Tarantino is a unique filmmaker. The person in charge of django unchainedwho has been amazed with Top Gun: Maverick and who recently confessed that Pedro Almodvar inspired him to make violent films, has dropped by CinemaBlend with a controversial opinion about the Indiana Jones saga. Tarantino believes that Indiana Jones and the Skull Kingdom Crystal, the late sequel directed by Steven Spielberg and which included aliens in its plot is a better film than the last crusadewhich includes Sean Connery in his story as the father of Harrison Ford’s character. What are his reasons?

Tarantino Improvises His Personal Indiana Jones Top And It’s Really Controversial

indiana jones 5, which could be the farewell to John Williams, will surprise the followers of this archaeologist. It is a risky sequel, especially after the hatred aroused by the fourth installment, which did not convince anyone… except Quentin Tarantino. To L, The kingdom of the crystal skull it’s a better movie than the last crusadepremiered in 1989 with great public and critical success, and telling us how father and son sought the Holy Grail. For everyone it is a great adventure film, but for Tarantino it is not so much.







“ The Last Crusade is a boring movie. I don’t like Sean Connery’s

“I like The Crystal Skull better than Sean Connery’s. I don’t like Sean Connery’s at all.”explains the director of once upon a time in hollywood. She’s a very boring movie, really. She’s boring. And she’s not an interesting character. The joke tells itselfit is like Stop!, or my mother shoots“, comments the director, who compares the comedy of Sylvester Stallone in which he played a policeman who was accompanied by his mother, played by Estelle Getty. For him, the mixture of father and son does not work, and the jokes embodied by both are repetitive. While we continue to enjoy the fourth installments, we remind you that indiana jones 5If all goes well, it will be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.



