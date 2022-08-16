Taika Waititi: We review his best films

The best movies of 2022: ranking from worst to best

He directs, writes and acts. Which renaissance man of the 21st century, Taika Waititi showed interest in many artistic fronts from the beginning. A native of New Zealand born 47 years ago, Already at the university he began to give free rein to his creative workthe same that has led him to be one of the creators of Marvel.

In his college years, Waititi was part of a comedy group, created a duet with Jemaine Clement. She soon got behind the camera and started shooting short films. His short ‘Two Cars, One Night’ (2003) earned him his first Oscar nomination in 2005. Two years later, he released his first feature, a rom com called ‘Eagle vs Shark’. His creative mind continued to develop projects until In 2014 he received full recognition with another film made with Clement: ‘What we do in the shadows’, an absolute surprise wherever it goes. In the film, narrated as a mockumentary, the day-to-day life of vampires who share a flat and try to keep up with today’s society is shown. It has been so successful that the film has been made into a television series, forming part of one of the best vampire series.

Nevertheless, its potential has been squeezed to the maximum (with a higher budget, of course), thanks to the God of Thunder. In 2017 she was in charge of the third Thor movie, and in 2022 she released the fourth installment, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, with the return of Natalie Portman. In Marvel he has also been in front of the screen: he has been in charge of playing Korg, both in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ and in the new installment.

In addition, Waititi is one of the lucky actors who has worked in both the Marvel Universe and the DCEU. He has appeared in ‘Green Lantern’ and has also been briefly seen in ‘The Suicide Squad’, directed by James Gunn. It is clear that Taika does not marry anyone.

Nevertheless, It seems that Disney wants to have him very close: the New Zealander will be in charge of directing an upcoming film from the Star Wars Universe. The director will start filming it from January 2023. For now, not many details of the story are known, and everything indicates that it will be a very different story from the ones we have seen within the Star Wars universe. We’ll see how it goes.

Below we review the career of the filmmaker/screenwriter/actor with some of his works, regardless of the field in which he works. Do you have all his work on file? Do you remember all his appearances?