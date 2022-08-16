Steve Carell turns 60: the historian who became a millionaire with comedy and made his children his biggest fans

Steve Carell on the red carpet of “Minions: the origin of Gru” (REUTERS / David Swanson

Steve Carell, internationally famous for having played the pathetic boss of the series for seven years office, who mistakenly believes himself to be funny and the center of the world, in addition to being a comedian and a great defender of that genre, is a historian. His subject had interested him since he was a child, along with sports and music.

His last name is not Carell, but Caroselli. Very Italian. Anyone would think that he was modified by his artistic career. But not. Interestingly, his grandfather’s last name was changed by his father in the 1950s. The actor believes it was to integrate into American society. “I think they wanted to assimilate, which was quite common. Although I love the last name Caroselli, ”she assured in an interview.

Steve was born in Concord, Massachusetts, on August 16, 1962. He is the fourth child of Edwin, an engineer, and Harriet Koch, a nurse. During high school he was interested in sports, he played ice hockey, and also music, he played the flute in family. During those years, in addition, he was part of a historical re-enactment group that represented the 10th North Lincoln Infantry Regiment.

Steve Carell in The Office. (Photo: Special)

During his student years at Denison University in Granville, Ohio, he discovered his acting vocation. There he was part of the improvisational comedy group, Burpee’s Seedy Theatrical Company. Leaving the script is one of his strengths. At least in office it was common practice.

His film debut was in 1991 with the little rogueafter a brief stint in theaters and small roles. Definitely, the great year of this actor was 2005, which had started with a stumble. The series that he was recording eat daddyanother NBC sitcom, had been cancelled.

Steve Carell in the comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which was a box office hit in 2005 (Grosby Group)

Then he was summoned by the same chain for the adaptation of the successful British series officewho had received two Golden Globes, to play boss Michael Scott, the equivalent role of Ricky Gervais, creator of office, who in the original version is called David Brent. And that same year, Carell was the great protagonist of that year’s comedy, in Virgin at 40. The film predicted a career full of successes ahead, since the actor was also launched as a screenwriter, along with the original Judd Apatow.

With Carell at the helm and Greg Daniels as the creative brains, the adaptation set out to portray the ridiculous, dysfunctional and absurd day-to-day life of a Scranton paper company.

To build his character, the American actor revealed that he did not want to watch Gervais in the original series for fear of copying him. . The comedian admires the English humorist and considers him brilliant, which is why he felt very lucky to share a scene with him in an episode, where Brent introduces himself to Scott, after colliding at the exit of an elevator. At the end of a brief dialogue he asks if you have any job openings available for him. “Good guy”, concludes the American, when the other disappears.

Scene from the fifth season of the North American series, with Steve Carell as the boss



The really curious thing is not that Carell has not seen Gervais in that role for more than five minutes. But that he decides not to see himself. He revealed it in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. he didn’t look officeNot even his movies. “I don’t usually look at them,” he said. He is convinced that the fans of the series know about the series than he does, because there were episodes that he never saw.

In 2020, during the pandemic, the series made by NBC was the most watched. In the United States it was seen on Netflix and in Latin America on Amazon Prime. According to Nielsen, The Office had 57 billion minutes watched on Netflix.

A very different situation from the date of its release in 2005, in which not even the actors themselves had faith in it. The truth is that the box office success that the comedian had for the film Virgin at 40, gave the series a great boost. The mockumentary format, with actors speaking to the camera and improvisation always present, changed the way of watching comedy in the United States. The second season worked better, until it became a classic. Currently the North American version office is loved by several generations.

The winner of a Golden Globe and with six Emmy nominations (he was never recognized with a statuette) said that his motivation is not the awards, but to do something that the public likes. Also, that he is proud to be part of a generation of television comedians. In an interview with ABC, he seriously defended comedy as a genre: “It will always have a place in our society, but I don’t want to make too much of it. Glorifying her can be pretentious. For me, comedy is a relief, it is a momentary respite in very complicated times for people”.

Steve Carell laughing with the cast of The Office in 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok//File Photo

During the series his character became the reference of the disastrous boss with which many employees compare to those they have in real life. In fact, writers used to frequent offices to get hold of material. Also, Carell became one of the actors who billed the most. From the third season he began to charge $ 175,000 per episode.

Many wondered why Carrel left office after the seventh season. In 2010 during a radio interview she said that it was likely that he would leave the series because his contract was ending. That made headlines and since she did not get any response from the company, much to her dismay, she decided to leave. He had intentions to sign for another two years, but nobody contacted him. The actor would have had no choice but to leave the series behind, whose office had a new boss: James Spader. One of the explanations for this unexpected departure was the arrival of the new president at NBC, Bob Greenblatt, who apparently was not a big fan of the series. The manager, for his part, said that this decision had been made before his management.

The actor with his wife Nancy and their children Anne and John, in 2018 ( JB Lacroix / WireImage)

The sentimental life of the comedian is very stable. He has been married since 1995 to actress Nancy Walls with whom he has two children, Anne and John. Both met in an improvisation theater class and shared sets several times. The actor has said that his children changed his life. “When we had children, my career completely changed. I will never forget the first audition after my daughter was born. I think I got the part because I didn’t care anymore,” she said. The boys accompany their father to the red carpets, and are proud of the achievements. During the premiere of My favorite villain, the actor clarified the happiness of Anne and John to voice Gru. “They grew up with the Minions, they are part of our lives,” he said.

After the resounding success of officethen came other challenges for Steve, alternating Gru’s sympathetic voice, My favorite villain with drama. In 2014 he managed to be nominated for an Oscar for his character John Du Pont in Foxcatcher, a very different job from all the previous ones. With this new film, the actor showed that he is capable of standing out both in comedy and in other genres.

One of his castmates from officeOscar Nuñez who played the role of the Hispanic and homosexual accountant Oscar Martínez expressed: “He is very, very funny, nobody is funnier than Steve, but he is also a very good actor. We knew that before anyone else did. He then he went to do Foxcatcher (2014) and those drama movies and people were like, ‘Oh, he can act. And we already knew that.”

The morning show was another of the most important works of this actor, who did not hesitate to be in the center of the scene of the Me Too. Produced by and starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoonand launched by Apple in 2019, his character is the newscaster Mitch who goes from being a man respected and adored by the audience, to someone despicable once they start raining complaints on him.

This year he returned to voice Gru. And he has several films in pre-production, among others, one more of the nice Gru. Plus a TV thriller about to premiere, Thepatient, where he plays a psychotherapist who recently lost his wife and deals with a serial killer who asks him for help to curb his homicidal impulses . Comedy this time gives way to mystery. It is produced by FX.

