Robert Pattinson and Henry Cavill Are the Most Handsome Men in the World, According to Science – Movie News

British actors Robert Pattinson and Henry Cavill top the list of the most handsome men in the world, according to a scientific study.

Just like Amber HeardKim Kardashian and Kate Moss top the list of the most beautiful women in the world, according to software developed by the Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center London Robert Pattinson (Twilight, batman) was named the most handsome man in the world by a scientific study.

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi is a study based on the golden ratio to measure the physical beauty of people, as in ancient Greece. The procedure is carried out through a computerized mapping system, which resulted in Robert Pattinson, star of The Lighthouse with Willem Dafoe, being the most beautiful man in the world.

These are the measurements that the mapping of Robert Pattinson’s face showed.



Surgeon Julián de Silva studied the position and shape of the eyes, as well as the lips, jaw, nose, face shape and eyebrows. of the actor, obtaining 92.15% of the golden ratio. “These new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries that make someone physically beautiful. The technology is helpful when planning patients’ surgery”Silva said.

He added: “Ratio can be applied to anything and was used by Leonardo Da Vinci for the perfect human male body in his famous work vitruvian man. The premise behind this is that the closer the proportions of a face or body are to the number 1.618 (Phi), the more beautiful they become.“.

These were the measurements of Henry Cavill.



After measuring his face, the study indicated that Pattinson has the most perfect face in the world, above Bradley Cooper, who got 91.08%, Brad Pitt (90.51%) and George Clooney (89.91). What do you think about this? Do you agree with the scientific study that the British actor is the most handsome man in the world?

In second place in the study was the actor who plays Superman in the DC film universe, henry cavillwith 91.64%. De Silva noted that Cavill scored the highest overall on lips and forehead, as well as very high Golden Ratio scores on nose and eye position.