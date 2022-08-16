Rheumatic fever in childhood

It results from an untreated strep throat infection, which can occur at any age, but is most common between 5 and 15 years of age.

There is no diagnostic test for rheumatic fever; The evaluation consists of evidence of a recent group A streptococcus infection and suggestive features of the patient. Photo: Shutterstock

The fever Rheumatic is an autoimmune disease that primarily affects the heart, nervous system, skin, and joints. It is rare in developed countries due to the ease of access to health care, diagnosis and treatment. However, in developing countries it is still quite relevant.

It results from an untreated strep throat infection, which can occur at any age, but is most common between 5 and 15 years of age. Initial tonsillitis is characterized by fevers above 39°C, redness and swelling of the tonsils, exudates (pus on the tonsils), swollen lymph nodes, abdominal pain, and scarlet fever (red skin rash).

Unfortunately, there is no laboratory diagnostic test for fever rheumatic; The evaluation consists of evidence of a recent group A streptococcus infection and suggestive features of the patient.

Also taken into account

Established clinical criteria

Cultures of samples of secretions from the throat

Blood test

Echocardiograms

The punctual diagnosis is established by the appearance of the symptoms and the results of the aforementioned tests.

The treatment

The elimination of infectious residues of streptococcus, reduction in the inflammation of the affected areas (joints and heart) and the prevention of possible future infections, are the main objectives of the treatment.

For this, anti-inflammatories, antibiotics and corticosteroids should be included in the treatment. Generally, children reduce the physical activities they perform when joint pain or heart failure is present for the duration of the disease, however, bed rest is not beneficial.

Penicillin is one of the most widely used drugs, either orally or intramuscularly, to reduce the risk of contagion by streptococcal infections.

There is no stipulated time that defines how long the treatment should be carried out, since it depends directly on the severity of the infection and the state of health in general; some specialists even recommend following it for life.