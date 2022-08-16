Offered Ronaldo, a great exchange: Juve empty-handed

Juventus wins the first at home against Sassuolo and now thinks about the transfer market: possible new strikes, but Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to the big in Europe

Important news in the house Juventus as for the new shots to give to Massimiliano Merryvictorious on the first day of Serie A. A clear 3-0 inflicted on Sassuolo in front of his audience to start the season in the best possible way.

Leandro’s arrivals are getting closer and closer Paredes and Memphis Depay: both top players are leaving their respective top clubs. Different situation regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldoalso approached to a possible return to Juventus.

The Portuguese champion, who is no longer happy at Manchester United, and would have been offered to Atletico Madrid in the Cunha deal, which would thus make the reverse path plus 30 million cash. The operation could materialize for the Brazilian striker by offering only 50 million cash without the technical counterpart of Ronaldo.

Transfer market, Cunha towards the farewell: Morata remains

Cunha would thus reinforce the offensive department of the Manchester Unitedwhich started the Premier League in the worst possible way with two defeats. Simeone has staked everything on the return of Alvaro Morata, last year on loan to the Juventus. The Spanish striker scored two goals in the first league match.

L‘Atletico Madrid so he will change his skin in attack with the possibility of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo with the colchoneros jersey: for several weeks his name has been associated with the Spanish club, also causing the anger of the fans given his past at Real.