Natalie Portman – Biography, Movies, Quotes, Videos

Natalie Portman is an Oscar-winning actress for Black Swan (2010). Also known for participating in the saga of starwars and in Lion (1994).

About Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Millepied (born Neta-Lee Hershlag) was born on June 9, 1981, in Jerusalem, Israel.

It became known worldwide with the success of Leon (1994)the movie of Luc Besson starring jean reindeer Y Gary Oldman. She then she starred in some movies like Beautiful Girls Y Anywhere But Here until, after finishing his studies, he returned with Closer (2005)for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

He also starred in the iconic v for Vendetta and, of course, she played Padmé Amidala in the saga starwars and Jane Foster in the Marvel Marvel movies Thor (2011), Thor: A Dark World (2013) Y Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

Oscar winner for Black Swan (2010)of Darren Aronofsky.

Natalie Portman Quotes

I’D RATHER BE SMART THAN A MOVIE STAR.

BEAUTY IS WHEN YOUR PERSONALITY SHINES THROUGH YOUR APPEARANCE. LIKE THEIR WALK, EVERY TIME YOU SEE THEM YOU JUST WANT TO RUN AND HUG THEM.

WHEN I WAS IN KINDERGARTEN, THE TEACHERS ASKED ME, YOU KNOW, ‘WHAT DOES YOUR FATHER DO? SO I SAID, “she HELPS WOMEN GET PREGNANT.” THEY CALLED MY MOTHER AND ASKED HER, “WHAT EXACTLY DOES YOUR HUSBAND DO FOR A WORK?”

