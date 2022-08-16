Lozano exhibits Guardado and uncovers why he doesn’t want Chicharito in the Tri

Hirving Lozano exhibits Andrés Guardado in the Tri

August 15, 2022 10:17 p.m.

After Hirving Lozano’s masterful assistance at the start of the Italian league with Napoli, Javier Hernández commented on one of his photographs in which Hirving Lozano assured that Chicharito is a player that El Tri needs.

Javier Hernández commented that Hirving Lozano is the most TOP player in El Tri, but the Napoli striker humbly assured that the true TOP player is Chicharito and that he is missing in the Mexican team.

More news from the Mexican team:

* Neither Chicharito nor Lozano, the best Mexican player for FIFA and will be in Qatar

* Martino refuses to call him and what Chicharito thinks of Mexico vs. Argentina

In this way, Hirving Lozano asks for the return of Javier Hernández while Andrés Guardado, captain of the team, has tried everything possible so that Chicharito does not return to the Mexican team and even more so at the gates of a World Cup.

Does Hirving Lozano exhibit Andres Guardado?

It is clear that Hirving Lozano as well as other players want Javier Hernández to return to the Mexican National Team, but beyond the board and the coaching staff, the captain of the national team Andrés Guardado does not want Chicharito to return, as it would steal the spotlight within the group .