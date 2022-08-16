Los Angeles District Attorney files charges against rapper A$AP Rocky for a shooting | People

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office (California, USA) confirmed on August 15 that it has filed charges against rapper A$AP Rocky, arrested in April for being suspected of shooting another person in an altercation that occurred last November in Hollywood.

“Firing a weapon in a public place is a serious crime that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person attacked but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. decision.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakin Mayers, was arrested on April 20 after landing his private plane at the Los Angeles airport. The rapper had just spent a few days in Barbados with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna, who was then pregnant with her first child (a baby born in the middle of last May). Rihanna was present at the time of the arrest and immediately afterwards the authorities approved a search warrant of her residence, in which they found several weapons. He was released after paying bail of more than half a million dollars, according to the website. Page Six.

The shooting, which allegedly occurred on November 6, had not been revealed until the day of the arrest, when the Los Angeles police announced the investigation on their Twitter profile. Apparently, an argument between A$AP Rocky and an acquaintance led to a fight after which the rapper shot the second, causing minor injuries that required medical attention. According to the Police, A$AP Rocky was accompanied by two other people who fled with him on foot through an intersection located between the well-known avenues of Sunset Boulevard and Hollywood Boulevard. “Detectives worked diligently to investigate and corroborate the information, which helped identify the suspect,” said the police, who will take the case to court.

According to the NBC network, which advanced the news, the victim survived and told the police that the rapper was walking along the street with two men when he approached him, gun in hand, and shot him “between three and four times”. One of the bullets hit the victim’s left hand.

In May 2019, A$AP Rocky was arrested and remanded for a month in Kronoberg prison in Sweden after a fight in which he was accused of stamping a man on the ground. Finally, he was sentenced to pay just 1,200 euros to the plaintiff, who demanded 10 times more and who claimed that he had been hit on the head with a bottle, an extreme that the court could not confirm: “Making an overall assessment, the court believes that the aggression has not been of such a nature that it points to a prison sentence. The defendants are sentenced to suspended sentences, ”he pointed out then he.

During his detention in Sweden, the artist’s representative, John Ehmann, complained about “the inhuman conditions” in which he was kept, in “an isolation module 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with restrictions on most basic services, such as access to acceptable and sufficient food to sustain life, and in unsanitary conditions”. The center’s director, Fredrik Wallin, defended the Kronoberg facility, saying it had been “recently renovated”, was clean and offered three meals a day. The case reached the then president of the United States, Donald Trump, who publicly asked the country to drop the charges against him if he wanted to avoid “serious consequences.”