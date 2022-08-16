Kim Kardashian wants to marry again and is looking for love

The businesswoman is going through a moment of desolation after having ended her love affair with comedian Pete Davidson, Well, after nine months they decided that their romance was no longer, something that took his followers and his family by surprise as well.

However, to the surprise of many, although today Kim is single without knowing what will happen in love, the socialite continues with the idea of ​​getting married again, because she has declared herself a complete fan in love, although she has not had the best experiences in her relationships, so he continues on his exhaustive search for a fairy tale that has a happily ever after.

“Kim wants to get married again and Pete wants to have kids, none of that has changed. It was simply not meant to be between them, ”says a source close to the television star, who assures that the billionaire does not give up on love and continues to plan to remarry.

As for their breakup, the insider reveals how the moment happened. “There was really no drama between them when they decided to part ways. It was something they talked about, it wasn’t a spontaneous breakup. They both have busy schedules and the distance made it more difficult, ”said the source close to the Us Weekly news portal.

While this is happening in your relationships, Kim wanted to distract herself a little and she did it at her sister Kylie Jenner’s birthday celebration, who recently turned 25 and celebrated with a luxurious party on a yacht.

Although all the attention was on the place and the elegance of the birthday girl, at one point in the night Kanye’s ex-wife would have had an altercation which made everyone notice that something had happened to her, Well, in the middle of the toast, the Kardashian ended up getting stuck when drinking a drink that was too cold.

The scene was recorded by her younger sister who posted a TikTok where Kim is seen coughing and returning the drink to the glass, event that adds more than 8 million reproductions and that has been viral.

