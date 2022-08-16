Kim Kardashian files children’s brands Chicago, 4 and Saint, 6, to launch skincare, toy and fashion brands

KIM Kardashian filed trademarks for his sons, Chicago, 4 and Saint, 6, to launch skincare, toy and fashion brands.

In the documentation, revealed exclusively by The US Sun, the reality star and media mogul acquired nine distinct brands for her two middle children on July 26, 2022.

Both Chicago and Saint have trademarks for various skin and perfume products, a slew of potential toy products, a range of clothing and advertising services.

Skin services covered by the brand included: “Skin moisturizers; skin lotions… bath and shower gels; shower gel; body powders ”, as well as“ cosmetics; cosmetic preparations; fragrances; hair care products; hair styling preparations; Nial Polish .”

Trademarks for toys cover a wide range of product possibilities, including: “Toy figures; Doll accessories; Dolls; Drawing toys; Children’s toys; Mechanical action toys; Electronic action toys; Playset for action figures; Soft sculptures; Bath toys; puzzle; board games; toy jewelry; bats for games; puppets. “

“Portable units for playing electronic games; children’s educational toys for the development of motor and cognitive skills; musical toys; toy food; toy pots; toy cameras; children’s gyms; game balls; sports balls ”, reads the document.

For clothing, the branding applies to everything from “pants like clothing; coats; clothes; footwear; headgear; jackets; sweaters; home wear ”and a slew of other products with bibs and costumes grouped together.

The branding for advertising services is intended to promote the various products mentioned above, among other sponsorship services.

Interestingly, Chicago has an additional brand, which Kim appears not to have attempted to acquire for Saint.

The fifth Chicago Depot is listed as: “Entertainment in the Nature of Providing Information via a Global Computer Network in the Entertainment and Pop Culture Industries; entertainment services, or personal appearances of a celebrity ”.

KEEPING UP WITH CHILDREN

The Kardashian family has big plans for their grandchildren to conquer the nearly $ 3 billion family empire with skincare products, toys, clothing and other lines.

Popular brands in the family include Kim SKIMS ‘company, Kylie’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby, Khloe’s Good American, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Kourtney’s Poosh, and Rob’s Arthur George.

The Kardashian-Jenners are preparing their children to take over the empire, as the stars have filed various brands for their children.

In February 2019, Kylie, 24, filed five trademarks for her daughter Stormi Webster’s name.

The first brand concerns toy products, identical to those registered for Chicago and Saint in July.

The second similar trademark was filed for “advertising” and “endorsement services” to promote brands and products such as “clothing, clothing accessories, toys, sporting goods, beauty products, cosmetics, skin care products and fragrances” .

The third deposit directly follows in the footsteps of Kylie Skin’s owner and covers all the same variations included in the new brands of Stormi’s cousin.

The fourth brand is based on clothing and accessories and the fifth includes “celebrity appearances”.

Stormi, 4, has already kicked off her career, as she is the face of Kylie Baby.

TRUE MOGEL

True also has a number of “True & Khlo” brands filed in January 2020, including one that covers: “Retail store services with gift items, apparel, clothing accessories, cosmetics, skin care, beauty products, bath and shower products, hair care and hair styling products, furniture, home accessories, home accessories, fabrics, linens, bathroom and shower accessories, travel accessories and cases.

The second is for “belts, trousers, coats, dresses, footwear, gloves, headbands, headgear, jackets, home wear, scarves, nightwear, socks, swimwear, tops and undergarments”.

The third concerns “travel cases”, while the fourth concerns “bathroom products, body sponges and loofahs, bathroom containers for domestic use, bathroom accessories, i.e. supports, toothbrush holders, toilet paper holders , soap dishes and soap dispensers and rubbish bins “.

The final brand covers “hair care products, hair detangling products, hair styling products, non medicated skin care products, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers, body scrubs, body oils, body powders, bath bombs, bubble baths, bath soaps, non-medicated bath salts, cosmetic bath preparations, cosmetics and more. ”

True also appears alongside her mother in commercials for Nurtec, which is a migraine drug.

While Kourtney’s children Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7, have no brands, her lifestyle brand Poosh is named after her daughter’s nickname.

KRIS’s turn

Since Kris helped launch and run her children’s business, she is now starting her own company.

The Sun previously reported that Kris, 66, filed a trademark for Kristan on February 25, 2022.

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, the brand covers “tops like apparel, pants like apparel, caftans and loungewear”.

The company name appears to be a combination of Kris’s birth name, Kristen, and the caftan, a piece of clothing that the Kardashian star often wears.

