Kevin Nash believes that WWE should not have separated AJ Styles and Omos

In 2021 AJ Styles and Omos formed one of the most fearsome teams in WWE. “The Phenomenal” and “The Nigerian Giant” devastated all their rivals until they achieved the Raw Tag Team Championships in WrestleMania 37. However, shortly after losing them, the two parted ways, allowing Styles to return to his facet. face.

However, and despite the fact that many fans were happy about the separation of the team, there are those who believe that both should have stayed together. It is the case of kevin nashwho in the latest episode of his podcast Kliq This, criticized the current bookeo of Omos in WWEnoting that the wrestler should have continued as AJ Styles’ bodyguard and tag team partner.

“Well, I don’t think you put him up against two guys on your number one show (WWE Raw) and don’t even announce who these two guys are,” Nash noted. “It really doesn’t matter, because this fight doesn’t mattersince we know the result”.

“I don’t think that helps,” he continued to explain. “They should never have separated him from AJ (Styles). But they turned AJ into a baby face. That’s where you learn a lot. I learned a lot being Shawn’s bodyguard (Michaels). He (Omos) is a different animal, also a man, who is actually 7’2. it’s just different“.

“Our philosophy during car rides was that the only way to get over it is for girls to want to sleep with you and guys to want to be you. So, instead of a giant, they could have presented him as if his family was incredibly wealthy and had mineral rights. You know, because he is eloquent. However, he is out there going ‘Ahhhhh’. It’s like, I don’t know.”

Omos is currently being represented by MVPwho betrayed bobby lashley to join the Nigerian, which led to both fighters facing each other in WrestleMania 38. The victory fell on Lashley’s side, although a month later, in WrestleMania Backlashthey would fight again, with a different result.

Despite this victory, Omos’ momentum appears to have stalled in recent months. With the arrival of Triple H to the creative area of ​​WWE, some change was expected in this regard. However, last week Omos faced two local fighters in a Handicap Match without much history. We will have to see what the future holds for the Nigerian.

