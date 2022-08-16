Kate Winslet to Star in ‘The Palace’ for HBO Max

After the critical and commercial successes of Mare of Easttown and Mildred Pierce, Kate Winslet strengthens her relationship with HBO Max in The Palace, the new miniseries that she will star in and produce for the platform. The fiction will be directed by Stephen Frears, nominated for an Oscar for The Swindlers, in 1991, and The Queen, in 2007. Created by Will Tracy, screenwriter of Succession, The Palace is set in an authoritarian regime to narrate throughout a whole year living in the palace and the fall from grace of some tyrannical leaders.

In June, it was announced that Winslet, winner of the Oscar for The Reader, would once again join forces with HBO Max to star in and produce another dramatic miniseries. This is Trust, an adaptation of Hernán Díaz’s best-selling novel of the same name about the role of wealth in American national identity and the myth of the ‘self-made’ man.

Thus, with The Palace, there would already be four projects that HBO Max signs with Winslet, whose two Emmy awards have precisely the stamp of the streaming service: the first for her performance in Mildred Pierce in 2011, and the second a decade later for the successful Mare of Easttown.

“We are honored to work with this incredibly talented group at The Palace. The idea of ​​Kate Winslet and Stephen Frears, two of our industry’s top leaders, collaborating to bring Will Tracy’s wildly original, prophetic and dazzling scripts to life at HBO is a dream come true for us,” says Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of Programming for HBO Max.

PRECEDENTS

Mare of Easttown, showed how the appearance of a corpse in a creek coupled with the still unsolved disappearance of the teenager Katie Bailey a year earlier intoxicates the routine in Easttown, a closed community in depressed Pennsylvania, marked by poverty, depression , drugs, alcohol and suicide, in which all the neighbors are suspects. Kate Winslet stars as Mare Sheehan, a local basketball legend for two decades, now a police inspector, as her father, whom she lost at the age of 13, in charge of the case that has shocked her community. She in turn fights her own personal demons.

And in Mildred Pierce, the character played by Kate Winslet finds herself at a serious crossroads in her life, when in the midst of the Great Depression she separates from her unfaithful husband and must start looking for a job to support her two daughters. Based on the homonymous novel by James M. Cain, written in 1941, the story of Mildred Pierce had a cinematographic precedent. The film of the same title shot in 1945 by Michael Curtiz and that its leading actress, Joan Crawford, earned the Oscar for best actress. – NTM