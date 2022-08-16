Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton are among 19 celebrities criticized for promoting NFT

consumer advocacy group Truth in Advertising (TINA.org) has criticized 19 celebrities for allegedly promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without disclosing their relationship to the projects.

The nonprofit consumer advocacy organization said on its website that it investigated “celebrities promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their social media,” noting that “it’s an area riddled with scams.”

Among the star list include athletes Floyd Mayweather and Tom Brady, music icons Eminem and Snoop Dog, and various actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow, all of whom have received letters urging them to immediately disclose any material connections they have with NFT companies or brands they have promoted, indicating:

“The promoter often does not disclose their material connection to the supported NFT company.”

NFTs are digital certificates stored on the blockchain that prove ownership of a digital or physical asset.often a work of art, and many high-profile projects often attract celebrity support and promotion.

Although no legal sanction has been imposed, TINA.org noted that it sent letters to the celebrities involved on August 8 outlining their complaints and warning them of the potentially detrimental effect NFTs can have on the public.

One of the main concerns of the group, exposed in the letters, is that the potential financial risks associated with investing in these speculative digital assets are not disclosed.

TINA.org already sent letters to the legal teams of Justin Bieber and Reese Witherspoon on June 10 for promoting NFT on his social media accounts without disclosing his connection to the projects.

Bieber’s legal team responded on July 1, denying any wrongdoing, but stating that the posts would be updated.

For its part, Witherspoon’s legal team contacted TINA.org on July 20, stating that the actress receives no material benefit from promoting NFTs.

Violations of FTC Guidelines

In a blog post on his website, TINA.org wrote that the celebrities mentioned above may be violating Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rules regarding the use of endorsements and testimonials in advertising and the requirements for influencers.

The advocacy group links to the FTC website, which states that Influencers must disclose any material connection to the brands they endorse, and make disclosures clear, unequivocal and conspicuous, and within the endorsement.

Until now, there have been no published cases of celebrities facing legal sanctions for promoting NFTs or cryptocurrencies.

However, there are several ongoing class action lawsuits; the most famous is against Elon Musk for his support of Dogecoin, and Mark Cuban for promoting Voyager cryptocurrency products.

Other celebrities, such as Matt Damon, caused quite a stir when he appeared in an advertisement promoting cryptocurrency products, and the actor was the subject of relentless ridicule and criticism for his participation.

Don’t listen to celebrities, says the SEC

In 2017, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warned investors about celebrity-backed initial coin offerings (ICOs). in a post on your website.

“Investors should keep in mind that celebrity endorsements may appear unbiased, but they may be part of a paid promotion,” it says on its website.

“Celebrities backing an investment are often not experienced enough to ensure the investment is appropriate and compliant with federal securities laws.”

According to the SEC, Celebrities and influencers who use social media to encourage their followers to buy stocks or other investments could be breaking the law if they fail to disclose the nature, source, and amount of any compensation paid, directly or indirectly.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: