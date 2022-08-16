James Gunn clarifies how Baby Groot’s memories work in the shorts

James Gunn clarified how Baby Groot’s memories work in the short film series I Am Groot. The August 10 was distributed on Disney + I Am Groota series of 5 original short films produced by Marvel Studios entirely dedicated to Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) in which the little talking tree interacts with various new and unusual characters in moments never seen in movies about Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the third act of the first Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), as we know, Groot sacrifices himself to save the rest of the team. In the end, however, Rocket Raccoon collects a sprig of what remains of the sentient tree, from which it originates Baby Grootbecome a fan favorite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the past, many have been somewhat confused by the functioning of Baby Groot’s memories which, as reiterated several times by the same James Gunn, it’s not the same Groot as seen in the first movie rather a kind of “son. ” On the occasion of the release of I Am Groot on Disney +, the director clarified on Twitter why Baby Groot remembers the sacrifice of the original Groot: