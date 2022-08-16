James Gunn clarifies how Baby Groot’s memories work in the shorts
James Gunn clarified how Baby Groot’s memories work in the short film series I Am Groot.
The August 10 was distributed on Disney + I Am Groota series of 5 original short films produced by Marvel Studios entirely dedicated to Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) in which the little talking tree interacts with various new and unusual characters in moments never seen in movies about Guardians of the Galaxy.
In the third act of the first Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), as we know, Groot sacrifices himself to save the rest of the team. In the end, however, Rocket Raccoon collects a sprig of what remains of the sentient tree, from which it originates Baby Grootbecome a fan favorite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the past, many have been somewhat confused by the functioning of Baby Groot’s memories which, as reiterated several times by the same James Gunn, it’s not the same Groot as seen in the first movie rather a kind of “son. ” On the occasion of the release of I Am Groot on Disney +, the director clarified on Twitter why Baby Groot remembers the sacrifice of the original Groot:
@ Spidey101597: “After seeing the shorts of I Am Groot I’m curious: how do the memories of this new Groot work? He clearly remembers the old self sacrifice of him, as it is indicated in one of the episodes. I’m just curious.”
Gunn: “He doesn’t remember it (in the same way that I don’t remember what my father did… the original Groot is not his ‘old self’). But I’m sure his galactic parents have told him heroic stories thousands of times. “
– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 12, 2022