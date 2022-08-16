Gigi Hadid increasingly committed as a stylist: the new project

Gigi Hadid’s new fashion effort has a name: it’s called Guest In Residence his first clothing line, a new project presented on social media.

There is something that Gigi Hadid can’t he do? Model and career mom, sister of the supermodel Pretty and the former model Yolanda Foster, has fashion in his blood and has shown it in various circumstances. Impossible to take your eyes off her when she steps on one walkway. Just as it is impossible to resist the charm of his new one clothing line.

Increasingly engaged in the fashion system, she shared with Instagram followers a nice news that has kept her busy in recent months: her is coming. first line of knitwear. At just 27 years old, Gigi Hadid has already conquered the Fashion Week from all over the world and is among the most loved models by Versace. The new clothing brand is just another piece of an ultra-glamorous puzzle.

Gigi Hadid throws Guest In Residence: her first clothing line

Gigi Hadid had already hung out on the other side of the fashion frontier, dabbling in fashion experiments but always with four hands. This is her first feat since woman businesswoman who sees his name marked first. Guest in Residence is her new clothing brand, as evidenced by the very first images showing a behind-the-scenes look at her hard work on Instagram. “I’m working on something, with love“, He added in the caption, engaging his followers by showing some samples.

Founder and creative director of Guest in Residence, Gigi Hadid is delighted with the idea of ​​arriving on the market with a creature of her own. Bella, her sister, shared the news and proved herself enthusiastic. For the model it is the first linebut certainly not the first fashion experiment.

A few months ago she had teamed up with her childhood friend Francesca Aiello which has a well-known brand, Frankies Bikinis. Together they made a new one beachwear collection conquering social media with swimsuits with a romantic allure. Growing up together in Malibu, the two childhood friends drew inspiration from theirs friendship and from the common experience of when they were little girls. A project carried out with four hands and with affection, which exudes in the details. However, very little is known about his knitwear brand. For example we know that e-commerce is still in the pipeline, but the newsletter is already active so anyone can subscribe to receive news in preview.