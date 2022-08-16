From the mythical films of the 80s, such as ‘Count on me’, to ‘La La Land’: David Serrano’s references to direct ‘I’m going to have a good time’ – CINEMABLEND

You can now enjoy the musical comedy to the rhythm of Hombres G in movie theaters.

Spanish movie theaters have been filled this weekend with music and fun to the rhythm of Hombres G. I’m going to have a good time has been defined by many as the ‘feel-good movie’ of the summer, and they are right. But what other films have influenced you to direct this musical comedy? David Serranodirector of the film, tells SensaCinema What were your references?

I’m going to have a good time tells the story of David and Layla, two childhood friends who meet again 33 years later. He has a bookstore and she is one of the most important film directors in the world. Through the mythical songs of the Madrid group, we will discover the endearing and unforgettable love story of these old friends. A plot of pre-adolescent love, with nostalgia for the 80s and an unbeatable soundtrack.

Five films as a reference for the plot

The first film that Serrano highlights is a little romance by George Roy Hill, a 1979 French film that captivated the director as a child and returned to review years ago. “When I saw it five years ago I said I want to make a movie like this, I want to make a similar love story. It was a clear reference”, he confesses.

But not only that film has been a reference. Serrano also speaks From pink… to yellow of Manuel Summers, curiously father of the voice and bassist of Hombres G. “It seems to me one of the best films of Spanish cinemaespecially the children’s part, which is precious”, affirms the director.

80’s movies like Count on me either the goonies, have also inspired the director. Finally, Serrano points to a 2015 French film titled The noob. These five films have served as a reference for the also co-writer in the history of I’m going to have a good timeBut what about music?

‘La La Land’ as a musical reference

If we look at the musical part, I’m going to have a good time has many similarities with La La Land. In fact, Serrano himself admits to SensaCine that he “copied” some things from the film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. Especially the decision, which he describes as “very intelligent”, made in the musical numbers:

I have copied from ‘La la land’ to do four great numbers and the rest small brushstrokes with songs of a minute or two

In this way, Serrano affirms that he has been able to “make a musical thator it will tire people who are not going to see this type of genre”. In addition to also “allowing us to put the money we had to produce the film into making four big numbers and not small ones that will be very crappy,” he acknowledges.

Another similarity is “how those musical numbers are filmed, that they won’t be overly edited or fragmented”, confesses Serrano. “I wanted the choreographies to be seen and the shots to be open to see the children and the dancers dance”, concludes the director.

