Dwayne Johnson refused to do a movie with Shazam

It’s been years since Dwayne Johnson started looking for a way to star in an adaptation of Black Adam. After numerous considerations, the actor succeeded and this year we will see the result. That’s why he shares that one of the obstacles he faced was convincing the studio that both his and Shazam’s characters deserved individual stories rather than one about them both.

In accordance with Vanity Fairthe actor Dwayne Johnson explained that originally the studio wanted to make a movie that was about both Shazam Y Black Adam. He was not happy with the idea of ​​putting together the origins of both characters and therefore directly called the executives to convince them that they each deserved their own film before eventually making them meet:

When the first draft of the script for the film arrived, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie. That was the goal, it’s not a complete surprise, but when I read something in my gut I said ‘we can’t do this movie like this, we would be missing Black Adam’. I made a call: ‘I really think they need to Shazam their own thing in the tone they want. And I think we should separate her from this.

As you know, Shazam and Black Adam are enemies. The former is a boy who becomes a superhero while the latter started out as a villain in the comics and has eventually become more of an anti-hero. The plan has always been to find a way to get them to fight, but it seems Johnson didn’t want this to happen too soon.

At the end of the day, the study proved him right. First they made Shazam! (88%), with David F. Sandberg and then they worried about Black Adam. Although his archenemy is the magical hero, the actor has constantly pushed for him to fight Superman, and specifically Henry Cavill’s. The plans for said confrontation or the future of both in particular after the new administration of the study are unknown.

What’s interesting about Johnson’s statement is that it underscores the tone of the two movies. The trailer for her film appears to be fully action-oriented and relatively serious in tone while Shazam is a bit more humorous. It will be necessary to see if the actor has, at all, plans to see a crossover between the two and if, in any case, he gives in to that other style for his character.

Black Adam is the next DC movie to be released and it will arrive at the end of October. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will do it later in December. We will have to wait to see what plans the studio has for both and if the public decides to go see the two installments and eventually asks for one in which they face each other.

