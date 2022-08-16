Ballon d’Or, revealed the reason why Lionel Messi was excluded

Exclusion from the nomination for the golden ball that makes a noise for Lionel Messi, the Argentine was excluded for an absurd reason

He was one of the protagonists of each edition and could only make noise his exclusion in the last of 2022, Lionel Messi anyway will not be among the candidates to receive the Ballon d’Or, just the one who brought home 7 of which 2 in the latest editions. Certainly no one would have imagined such an epilogue, this season would not have been the winner but the nomination when it comes to “Flea” seemed to be taken for granted, however there would be reasons behind the decision and it was reported by the French newspaper L ‘Teamthe changes may affect others in the future as well.

Lionel Messi out of the game, away from Barcelona is no longer the same player

Well 30 candidates to receive the next Golden Ball even if the impression one gets is that the winner in this edition is already written, most likely it will in fact go to Karim Benzema than with the real Madrid he shone more than all, bringing the team also to raise the “Cup with big ears”.

However if among the candidates he appeared as always Cristiano Ronaldodespite the much criticized season, many wonder why the omnipresent was excluded Leo Messi and the reasons according to theTeam they are clear, the “Flea”Remained in Barcelona.

In the last season in the ranks of the Parisians, in fact, the Argentine champion only collected 6 networksUnlike CR7 which in any case reached 18 only in the league, an exorbitant decline that pulled him out of the game for this edition. But we all hope it is just an empty passage to forgetespecially for the most nostalgic who saw in this decision the end of an era of modern football.