all ready to celebrate the wedding!

It took them twenty years to get married and sooner or later it was time to celebrate it in style! That’s what Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez will do next weekend after getting married in Las Vegas, according to “TMZ”.

Sources close to the couple revealed that “the two are inviting family and close friends to Ben’s house in Georgia this weekend for the big party,” although no further details have emerged regarding the total number of guests and other guest stars.

Ben’s property, spanning more than 85 acres of land, was the location of choice for the Bennifers in the early 2000s when they were supposed to get married for the first time. Now they will return to husband and wife to celebrate in front of family and friends for 3 days instead reveals “Page Six”! It looks like the festivities will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by a ceremony on Saturday and a barbecue and picnic on Sunday. JLo should be wearing a Ralph Lauren suit and Vogue magazine should document the event.

“It will all be about J.Lo. Ben wants all the attention to be on her for their big day, ”an insider told Page Six.

Tags: Ben Affleck, bennnifer, festivities, georgia, Jennifer Lopez