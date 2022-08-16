Alain Ritchson has no doubts

Raise your hand if you have never heard of, at least once, Fast & Furiousthe US film series based on illegal car racing.

The film series made its debut in 2001 attracting the attention of the public who immediately became interested in the events that are narrated and above all the events that interest the two protagonists of Fast & Furiousthat is to say Dominic Toretto (played by actor Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner (played by actor Paul Walker), the latter exiting the scene in the eighth chapter after the sudden death of the actor. It currently has nine chapters under its belt with the tenth on the way to the delight of the public, the announcement of which was announced last year and it was revealed that it will be the penultimate chapter of the saga. Among the new entries of the cast we find Jason Momoa in the role of the movie villain, Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior, but of the latter two we do not know what role they will play. Not only that, there will also be Alain RitchsonAmerican actor born in 1982 who immediately found himself at ease on the set and has no doubts: he knows that Fast & Furious 10 it will be the most interesting chapter of the entire saga. It was he himself who revealed it while he was dedicated to his fans and to answer some of their questions on his social profiles of him:

Alan Ritchson and Vin Diesel on the set of Fast & Furious 10

“It was an incredible thing. I can’t wait for you to see the movie. For sure it will be the best of the franchise so far, I know ”.

Needless to say, now there is even more anticipation after the words of the actor and viewers are looking forward to the arrival of May 19, 2023, the day in which the tenth chapter of Fast & Furious will be available in cinemas around the world. As for the plot, at the moment, it is kept under wraps, but we know that it will be the first part of the story divided into two films that will bring the end of the franchise.

And are you a Fast & Furious fan? What do you expect from the tenth chapter? We look forward to seeing you in the comments!