5 vampire comedies to see if you liked ‘Day Shift’ | Film and TV

Starring Jamie Foxx, and featuring Snoop Dogg, Day shift It is one of the most watched movies in the world right now. Netflix . The film tells us the story of a hard-working father, who seeks to support his daughter and uses his work cleaning pools as a front for his true job: hunting and killing vampires.

If you liked the mix of vampire-themed comedy and horror, here we recommend 5 movies that make this union very well.

What We Do In The Shadows (Vampire House)

Directed by Taika Waititi, in this mockumentary three vampires do their best to adapt to modern society, with one small detail: they are immortal and have to feed on human blood. An absurd and very funny comedy, as Waititi has accustomed us.

Dark Shadows

Barnabas Collins (Johnny Depp) is a rich and powerful womanizer. When he breaks the heart of a witch named Angelique (Eva Green). Angelique transforms Barnabas into a vampire and buries him alive.

Young men of evil (The Lost Boys)

Strange events begin to happen in a quiet California town: rumors spread that a gang of young vampires is organizing in the town. An extremely successful classic that is credited with a great change in the representation of vampires in the cinema.

vampires vs. the bronx

A trio of friends discover a sinister plot to destroy their neighborhood, so they decide to band together to save their city from vampires. A funny comedy with an unsubtle message about gentrification in the neighborhoods.

Dracula, dead but happy

Starring comedy genius Leslie Nielsen, this Mel Brooks movie is a parody of all the Dracula movies. The count seeks to satisfy his appetite with Mina, the fiancee of a young notary.

