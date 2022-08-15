Would Amber Heard appear in an adult movie for a millionaire figure?

the australian site pop topic revealed that the actress Amber Heard received a million dollar offer from the agency Zen Modelswhich represents figures from the porn film industry, to make a film with adult content.

The media indicates that the actress would receive nine million dollars for starring in a movie with adult content.

“We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment video production. The clip will be created to empower Amber and her sexuality, ”explained the president of the agency, Veronica madarian.

You might also be interested in: Amber Heard Says She Still Loves Johnny Depp

Related note: They accuse that Depp tried to expose nude photos of Amber Heard

It was reported that so far Amber Heard It has not made any decision on the matter nor has it pronounced on the subject.

Veronica Madarian noted that the profits from the project could help Amber with some of the financial problems that the actress has had in recent months.

Several weeks ago, a judge ordered Heard to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than $10 million in damages after the intense six-week libel trial he lost in a Virginia court.

“We have decided to offer Amber heard a possible solution to some of their problems”, pointed out the director of the agency.

Related note: Judge rejects actress Amber Heard’s appeal

Last week alleged images of sex parties that the actress would have organized came to light that have put the interpreter back in the controversy.

The writer and ‘influencer’ Jessica Reed Kraus, known on Instagram as House Inhabit, carried out an investigative work in which she took on the task of contacting “ex-friends of Amber Heard” and they have revealed to her what exactly was happening and who attended the parties he organized.

“The sex parties were the first revelation that came to me repeatedly when I started digging into Amber Heard’s past,” said Jessica Reed Kraus.

The information reveals that there were “large amounts of drugs, alcohol and sexual relations” at the parties.

“A bunch of young girls, rubbing each other in satanic-style leather outfits on stage. Amber in a throne-like chair in the center. Legs spread, like porn stars on display, performing sexual acts in a room full of men watching,” she described.

You may also like: They publish that Johnny Depp spent more than 50 thousand dollars in celebration