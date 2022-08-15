wore mini shorts and urban style – Metro Ecuador

Just 2 months ago Rihanna became a mother and he is already dazzled the world with his style and figure.

Let us remember that the artist stood out during her pregnancy before the whole worldsince she wore completely risky looks that made her look unique at every moment of that beautiful stage of pregnancy.

Far from wearing classic maternal attire, the famous interpreter of “Umbrella” dazzled with all kinds of looks with risky necklines, transparencies, miniskirts and all kinds of garments who usually uses it in all stages of his life.

For that reason, many longed to see what the artist’s style would be like after having her babyas she always finds a way to innovate and look fabulous no matter what the moment is.

This was demonstrated recently, when she was captured with her partner A$ap Rocky. The famous one wore an urban style that captivated her fans, since she combined a mini short with an oversize jacket in royal blue tone.

Under the jacket, the artist wore a yellow shirt and this set was combined with some tennis shoes and a yellow cap.

Rihanna is not afraid of fashion risks

The artist has been characterized by knowing how to experiment in the world of fashion, since she usually breaks all the rules to create a unique style that makes her attract the attention of the whole world.

This is how, both before and during her pregnancy, she gave something to talk about with proposals for completely avant-garde outfits.

This has generated both criticism and praise of all kinds and although conflicting opinions are her daily dish, nothing has prevented her from becoming a successful businesswoman in the world of fashion and beauty.

Today Rihanna has an empire thanks to her brands of clothing, makeup and, recently, hair care products.