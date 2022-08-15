Who is Austin Kevitch? Camila Cabello forgets Shawn Mendes and walks hand in hand with her new boyfriend, a handsome young man who is the co-founder of a dating application | People | Entertainment

just a few months ago Camila Hair Y Shawn Mendez announced in the social networks their sentimental separation after two years together. Now, coinciding with the 24th birthday of the artistthe interpreter of “Miss” was seen with a new boy in a very affectionate way.

The singer Cuban-American enjoyed a few days ago a free afternoon in The Angelswhere the paparazzi could see her with a young man named austin kevitch.

Who is Austin Kevitch, Camila’s new boyfriend?

According to the web portal 20 Minutes, everything seems to indicate that Camila Cabello has a new boyfriend, because she walked with the boy holding hands, and in a very affectionate way, with kisses, hugs and caresses.

The young man in question is Austin Kevitch, a 31-year-old boy who is the CEO and co-founder of Lox Cluban app dating “for Jews (and non-Jews) with ridiculously high standards”, and can only be used if you live in New YorkLos Angeles or Miamiaccording to its own apps in social networks.

Austin is friends with Nicholas Galitzinewhich appeared in the movie from “Cinderella” with Camila, so it is believed that he was the one who introduced them.

The artist and the entrepreneur They were caught by some photographers walking down the street, after enjoying breakfast on a terrace.

Camila Cabello wore a blue dress with white flowers with black sandals. For her part, Kevitch opted for a casual look with a white t-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

Camila and Austin had already seen each other before

A few months ago the alarms went off when the couple was seen enjoying a night walk. This new outing could be the official confirmation of the new romance, which comes after a long and mediatic relationship that Camila had with one of the best-known singers in the world, Shawn Mendes.

After going viral Photographsfollowers on social networks did not hesitate to comment on the subject: “How cute!”, “Camila deserves a new opportunity in love”, “I liked her better when she was with Shawn”, “I miss Shawmila”, were some comments from Internet users. (AND)

