What is melanoma? the type of cancer that the president of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso has – El Financiero

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, was diagnosed with a melanoma under his right eye, so it transpired that he will be treated in the United States. But what is this type of cancer?

The American Cancer Society in the United States defines melanoma as a type of skin cancer that “It originates when melanocytes (the cells that give the skin its tan or brown color) begin to grow out of control.”

This organization defines that the illness faced by the president of Ecuador it is much less common than other types of skin cancerand also “it is more dangerous because it is much more likely to spread to other parts of the body if it is not discovered and treated in time.”

In accordance with Bloombergthe melanoma that Guillermo Lasso has is located under his right eye, a place in the body that can be defined as ‘rare’, since the organization against cancer assures that, although this type of condition can appear in any part of the body, in the case of men it manifests itself on the chest and back.

Finally, the organization points out that this type of cancer is known as cutaneous melanoma either malignant melanomaand that their tumors are black or brown, although they can also be pink or white depending on the production of melanin.

“Having darkly pigmented skin lowers the risk of melanoma in these most common places, ”explains the Organization Against Cancer in the United States.

President Guillermo Lasso will travel to Houston on Tuesday and is expected to remain there until August 21 to undergo additional tests and treatment, the newspaper reported. The universe in an article published Sunday, citing a personal message from Lasso in a private chat group.

Lasso’s office did not respond to a request for comment. On August 12, the presidency announced via Twitter that Lasso would travel to the United States to undergo “complementary tests.” after an eyelid surgery performed a few days before.

Celebrities who have had melanoma skin cancer

Although melanoma is rare, some celebrities have claimed to have the condition.

Probably one of the best known cases is that of actor Hugh Jackmanknown for his role as Wolverine in the X-MEN tapes.

Another important case was that of Michael Jackson (1958-2009), who, according to Peoplewas diagnosed with melanoma in 2009, the year he died.

With information from Bloomberg and People en Español.